Lost Star Matthew Fox Is Making A Comeback

By Tristan Zelden | 14 seconds ago

It has been 11 years since Lost star Matthew Fox graced people’s televisions, but he has been found and is making his return to TV with a Peacock limited-time thriller series.

Matthew Fox is teaming up with Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) for the thriller series called Last Light. It is based on a novel of the same name by British author Alex Scarrow, who is best known for its nine-part series TimeRiders. The series will consist of five episodes which will be filmed in Prague when production starts.

The Peacock exclusive with Matthew Fox will follow petrochemical engineer Andy Nielson (Fox), his wife Elena (played by Joanne Froggatt), and their two children. While the family is on a trip to the Middle East, Andy is separated from them. In the midst of this, things get worse as he finds out that the world’s oil supply has been compromised, threatening society as it could plunge everything into chaos. Meanwhile, the family must do everything possible to reunite, no matter what dangers lie ahead.

Matthew Fox is ready to get busy as he will both star and executive produce the project. Patrick Massett (The Blacklist) and John Zinman (Friday Night Lights) will serve as showrunners for the adaption and write with co-writer Patrick Renault (No Limit). Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan) will direct and executive produce. William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, and Peter Settman will also executive produce. MGM International TV Productions will produce in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay.

The Peacock project with Matthew Fox is not the first time that showrunners Patrick Massett and John Zinman have worked together. They both executive produce the anime series Sword Art Online. The duo has teamed up to produce The Player, The Blacklist, Last Resort, The Finder, The Chicago Code, Friday Night Lights, Caprica, and more. Outside of TV, they produced and wrote the Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) and Edgar Ramirez (Jungle Cruise) film Gold in 2016.

Matthew Fox is, of course, best known for his role as Dr. Jack Shephard in Lost. After the series ended in 2010 after six seasons on ABC, he starred in six movies. In 2012, he was in Emperor. Following that, he had roles in 2012’s Alex Cross, 2013’s World War Z, 2015’s Extinction, and Bone Tomahawk, where he joined Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring), and Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water).

Despite his career being dry in recent years, Matthew Fox has been professionally acting since the 90s. He starred in 2008’s Speed Racer from Lana and Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix). In 2006, he was in the star-studded movie We Are Marshall with Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), David Strathairn (Nomadland), and Ian McShane (John Wick). Party of Five was a hit series for the actor that spanned from 1994 to 2000. It starred Neve Campbell (Scream), Scott Wolf (The Night Shift), and Lacey Chabert (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny). It will be great to have him back in a series.