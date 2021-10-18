See Matt Damon With A Red Mohawk

By Faith McKay | 15 seconds ago

Matt Damon has been doing press interviews with Ben Affleck again. They’re promoting The Last Duel, a film they shot in Dalkey, Ireland. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Matt Damon shared a wild story that ended with an unusual hair styling decision. While they were there and working on the movie, production got shut down right in the middle as COVID-19 lockdowns hit. He was in the country with his entire family and the group took a vote on what to do next. His daughters and wife voted to stay in Ireland and ride out the situation. What came next is familiar to most people today: they were locked up in quarantine, bored and restless. What did they do? Well, the adults got drunk.

It was a Friday night. First, he let his kids dye his hair bright red. He said it was like an art project and something a good dad lets his kids do. It was clear he wasn’t going back to work anytime soon, so he felt safe to let his kids have their way with his hair. Then, as the process had already gotten started, and he’d had a few drinks, Matt Damon went along with it when his kids decided a mohawk was the next natural step. He shared a black and white photo on Jimmy Fallon’s show, saying that the hair was actually bright red and that he looked like a rooster.

The natural next step for Matt Damon during quarantine with his red mohawk leaving him looking like a rooster? Well, he FaceTimed Bono. Obviously. Damon recalls Bono said, “What have you done? What is happening?” He said that his kids love nothing more than humiliating their father. It sounds like a good time was had all around.

Clearly, Matt Damon lives a magical life where even his quarantine stories include the time he FaceTimed Bono. It sounds like he was a good sport keeping his family entertained while they were closed up together. It’s unfortunate for audiences that his wife only took a black and white photo of the mohawk, but probably kinder of her in the long run.

Even if The Last Duel hadn’t been shut down, the haircut doesn’t seem like one that would have hindered filming much. In the movie he co-stars in with Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, he wears a giant metal helmet most of the time.

The Last Duel was finally released in theaters on October 15, 2021. Interestingly, more than 80% of the audience to show up in movie theaters for the new Matt Damon movie were over the age of 25. The movie was written by Damon himself with co-writers Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. Ridley Scott came on as director, which was exciting news for the movie. Unfortunately, the box office numbers have been the worst ever for an opening weekend for Ridley Scott. The Last Duel only earned $4.8 million domestically during its opening weekend. The studio had hoped for $8 million to $10 million. Still, reviews from critics are generally positive.