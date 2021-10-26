Matrix 5 Happening Only Under One Condition

By Erika Hanson | 9 seconds ago

It’s November of 2003. The Matrix Revolutions has just hit movie theatres as the third film in the sci-fi franchise and fans receive what they believe to be the final installment in the visionary story created by the Wachowskis. Fast-forward to the present day, a world in which we are now rejoicing over the recent trailer debut of the franchise’s upcoming film, The Matrix 4 Resurrections- slated to hit movie theatres December 22, 2022. Fans of the iconic cyberpunk story only dreamed that one day the franchise would get another film, but thanks in large to the success Warner Bros. saw from the first three films, and the desire for co-creator Lana Wachowski to tell more of Neo’s story, fans will see Keanu Reeves reprise the role of Neo once more in The Matrix 4, with the possibility of a fifth Matrix not so far out of reach.

WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff recently told Deadline that if Lana Wachowski wants to make more movies, WB will be more than happy to make them happen. Given the success in box office numbers, it’s easy to see why the studio was not opposed to making The Matrix 4, or any subsequent films after. In 1999, the first film in the trilogy earned $463 million and climbed to the top of highest-grossing films that year. The Matrix Reloaded collected $742 million, and The Matrix Revolutions brought in $427 million.

While we won’t get to see both of the Wachowski sisters directing the upcoming Matrix 4, Lily Wachowski did open up this summer about her decision to not join her sister in creating the new film. Her decision to step down came after a very public sex transition as she divulged that she herself felt like it would be a step in the wrong direction to go back to the project. However, she did reveal that it was her sister that came up with the idea and story to continue the franchise.

In The Matrix 4 Resurrections, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith will reprise their roles from previous films in the series. Joining the cast will be Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci. Little is still known about the movie’s premise, but as seen in the film’s debut preview, it seems Neo and Trinity are alive and well, with seemingly no recollection of their past endeavors inside the Matrix. The present-day Neo of The Matrix 4 is seen in the trailer talking to his therapist and being referred to as “Thomas” as he details the strange dreams he has been having. The trailer, filled with plenty of blue pills Thomas seemingly takes to no avail, also shows the protagonist bumping into a Trinity that asks the character “have we met before”. See the trailer for yourself below:

Although there is little to go on for what’s in store for the upcoming Matrix 4, the highly anticipated wait for the next installment in the series is sure to meet and exceed WarnerMedia studios targets. As for fans hoping to have confirmation on another sequel to the film, it seems to be completely up to Lana Wachowski and whether or not she has another story to tell.