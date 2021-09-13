Mary Elizabeth Winstead Has The #1 Movie On Netflix

By Faith McKay | 14 seconds ago

After seeing Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress in Birds of Prey, it was clear that the actress had something interesting going on. While we wait for DC to get it together and move forward on a solo movie for the character she developed in that film, Netflix decided to release an action movie starring the actress, where she has a fierce attitude and a mission on her hands. A revenge mission.

The premise behind Kate is fairly awesome. Here’s the idea: Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is an assassin. She’s a badass. Her boss and mentor is played by Woody Harrelson. He assigns her to go out and kill a very high ranking yakuza boss. While on the mission, she is poisoned and discovers she has 24 hours to live. What’s an assassin with a time limit to do? Get revenge. The new mission for Kate is pretty simple: find out who poisoned her, why, and make them suffer. The movie has the tagline “There’s no time for mercy”, and they mean it.

The Mary Elizabeth Winstead movie hit Netflix on September 10th and so far audiences are flocking to it. It’s number one on the streaming service. The ratings for the action film are okay, with a 6.4 on IMDb. Kate has a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, from critics, but a 57% from audiences who are enjoying the movie better. These scores are low for an Oscar movie, but decent for an action film, which tends to see lower ratings. While critics felt that Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s performance was generally fantastic, they felt that Kate is too much like other assassin movies with women leads, so there’s nothing new to see here. However, for those who love woman-led assassin movies, Kate may be right up their alley.

The Chicago Sun Times reviewed the Mary Elizabeth Winstead movie, saying, “So, yes: Kate is John Wick meets Die Hard meets Collateral meets Kill Bill all the Volumes and we’ve seen it all before and you’re not going to get much in the way of original plot, but what you WILL get is a grindhouse of a good time with some bleak and wickedly sharp humor, screen-popping visuals and some pretty great fight choreography.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead signed on for Kate with Netflix in April 2019. Woody Harrelson signed on a couple of months later, and soon, they were filming in Japan, California, and Thailand. Filming was done by the end of November, 2019. Since the movie has released on Netflix, there won’t be any box office numbers for the film. Netflix will often release their first 28 days viewing numbers, but it’s too soon for that. So far, we can see that the movie is ranking well on the streaming service and audiences are definitely curious about the action movie compared to Die Hard, Kill Bill, and John Wick.

Kate has people talking about Mary Elizabeth Winstead again and how great she was in Birds of Prey, but we’ve actually seen her in a long line of great films over the years. She was in the Quentin Tarantino movie, Death Proof. She played Michelle in 10 Cloverfield Lane. She had a memorable role as Ramona Flowers in Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which came out over ten years ago in 2010. It seems like right now, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is primed to start getting the kind of attenion she deserves. Right now, there’s nothing else known as officially coming up for the star. Hopefully, that will change soon with more announcements. It’ll be interesting to see if she stays in the more action-heavy type of films, with comic book movies or more Die Hard style projects.

While promoting Kate, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been talking a lot about how much she would like to pick up the role of Huntress again. Recently, Warner Bros announced they’re working on a Black Canary solo project for HBO Max. Since Huntress appeared in Birds of Prey with Black Canary, many are hopeful that audiences will be able to catch the actress in the Black Canary movie, though nothing has yet been confirmed. Hopefully, more projects for the actress will be announced soon. Until then, she can be seen on Netflix in Kate.