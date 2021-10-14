Marvel’s Eternals Is Already Beating Black Widow And Shang-Chi

By Apeksha Bagchi | 13 seconds ago

Both Black Widow and Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings have been big box office releases during the post-pandemic era and these two movies, set in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, have broken their fair share of records after their respective worldwide debuts. But the news is that Marvel’s Eternals, which is still weeks away from its release, is already trumping Black Widow and Shang-Chi with a new record at the box office.

Deadline has reported that its insider sources have shared that the advance ticket sales for Marvel’s Eternals, which began this Monday, are already miles ahead of what was anticipated for the film. Reportedly, the total advance sales for the film have been over $2.6 million in just the first 24 hours duration. This is 86% percent more than the advance ticket sales seen by Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, which only got $1.4 million, and 30% ahead of Black Widow, whose initial ticket sales saw a total of $2 million in the first 24 hours.

The credit for Marvel’s Eternals already breaking records goes to multiple factors that are working in favor of the film. For starters, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao and MCU fans have seen the proof of her unique directional skills in the teasers and trailers of the film that have been released so far. Also, the film is a major part of the MCU Phase IV as it will debut the much-awaited Eternals and their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Another point that is boasting Marvel’s Eternals popularity is its cast which is not just made of the biggest names in Hollywood but has also brought about a sense of diversity and inclusion, something which has been a rarity in the MCU before Phase IV.

But despite this early success, it remains to be seen whether Marvel’s Eternals will succeed in living up to its hype. The film is all set to debut the Eternals, the group of god-like superheroes who have existed since the dawn of time and secretly protected the Earth. But they have strict instructions- only interfere in the Earthly affairs, if and only if, it is caused by their evil counterparts, the monstrous creatures known as the Deviants. It has been revealed that while the Avengers managed to undo Thanos’ Snap, the cosmic event was enough to triggers an event that will cause the rise of the dormant Deviants and will force Marvel’s Eternals to ditch their observe-only posts to finally take action to protect humanity. Will they join hands with the remaining and the new Avengers? Will they succeed in beating the Deviants and once more sink back into the shadows? These are questions only the film’s release can answer.

The officially announced star cast of Marvel’s Eternals includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Eternals will first have its premiere in Los Angeles on October 18, 2021, after which it is slated to release across theaters on November 5, 2021.