Marvel’s Moon Knight Series: Everything We Know So Far

By Rick Gonzales

The first announcement for Marvel’s Moon Knight series came at Disney’s D23 expo in 2019. Not much was revealed at the time by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, other than the series will be on the Disney+ streaming service. But a year after this announcement – which also included the reveals of the upcoming She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel series – and more information is finally coming forward.

Here’s what we know so far about the new Disney+ series, Marvel’s Moon Knight.

WHAT IS MOON KNIGHT?

Moon Knight is often compared to Batman, as both characters have quite a few similarities. And don’t be surprised if the Moon Knight series has a Batman-like tone. Both have alter-egos: Marc Spector as Moon Knight and Bruce Wayne as Batman. Both are millionaires, expert detectives, and they both use their massive wealth to pay for the impressive equipment they use to fight crime. Amongst these expensive gadgets are boomerang-type weapons both use: Batman uses the Batarang and Moon Knight uses the Moonrang.

Moon Knight was first introduced to the world in 1975 by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin in the Werewolf by Night #32 comic. Most of Moon Knight’s early stories were with other Marvel heavyweights, like Spider-Man, Hulk, and The Defenders, until he finally received solo billing and his own origin story.

Marc Spector is a former CIA Agent, a boxer, and a mercenary who finds himself close to death when he is betrayed by his employer, Raoul Bushman. The pair stumble upon an archeological dig that Bushman wishes to plunder, and as Spector lays dying, he is visited by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. The god offers Spector another chance at life if Spector agrees to become Khonshu’s avatar on Earth. Spector agrees and returns to the United States with his new powers, which he uses along with his wealth to battle evil. Spector also employs multiple identities, such as cab driver Jake Lockley and millionaire Steven Grant, to better distance himself from his past.

Moon Knight has a long list of enemies that he has battled over the years, including The Bros. Grimm, Hobgoblin, Mr. Hyde, Bullseye, Count Nefaria, Scarecrow, Nightmare, and even Deadpool. With a lineup of enemies like this, the series’ writers will have a wide roster of characters to play with.

WHO IS PLAYING MOON KNIGHT

Earlier this year, Oscar Isaac was cast as Moon Knight, an announcement that was met with great excitement from fans. Isaac has a nice resume and has already been a part of some major franchises. In addition to appearing in 2021’s Dune, he was the eponymous villain in X-Men: Apocalypse, he did a quick cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and he was Poe Dameron in the latest Star Wars trilogy. Now he’s leading Marvel’s Moon Knight series. So far, he’s been having fun sharing videos as he trains for the part.

As Poe Dameron, Oscar Isaac proved he could play a great leading man and hero. But Isaac’s resume shows a wide variety of different characters, from the folk singing lead of Inside Llewyn Davis to the brilliant scientist Nathan in Ex Machina. Isaac’s pliability as an actor will prove beneficial when he takes on the role of Mark Spector, since it is thought that Spector may have dissociative identity disorder, which helps Spector assume other identities.

ETHAN HAWKE IS THE NEXT MARVEL VILLAIN

Moon Knight is wasting no time in garnering some serious attention for the Marvel Cinematic Universe by revealing that celebrated actor Ethan Hawke will be portraying the villain in the series. It has not been revealed what villain he will be portraying, but the best guess would be the character of Bushman, a mercenary that betrayed Marc Spector and continues to pop up in the comics. The character has had a number of interpretations over the years, so it will be interesting to see what kind of spin Hawke brings to the role. However, his casting shows that Marvel is planning to make this series a real standout in their lineup of superhero fare.

MOON KNIGHT’S CREATIVE TEAM

Not much else is known about this new Moon Knight series, though we do know who is behind the camera. Mohamed Diab has been hired to bring Moon Knight to Disney+. Diab doesn’t have much of a resume when it comes to directing, so it is somewhat surprising that Disney would go with him for such a major project. Diab has, however, made a name for himself as a writer, having penned quite a few Egyptian and Arabic films. He wrote Cairo 678 and The Island, which were both two of the highest-grossing Arabic and Egyptian films of all time.

Diab will be working with Moon Knight creators Doug Moench and Don Perlin, who will serve as the Moon Knight series writers. Jeremy Slater, creator of Fox’s The Exorcist series and The Umbrella Academy is also on board as the series showrunner.

MOON KNIGHT’S POWERS

Mark Spector calls himself The Fist of Khonshu. With Khonshu being the Egyptian God of the Moon, one would think there would be a myriad of superpowers that comes along with such a title. Yet things are a little hazy as to Moon Knight’s powers, so perhaps the series will give viewers a better understanding of what the hero can do. We know Spector has military training, so that helps in his battles, he has a high tolerance for pain, and that his multiple personalities can sometimes help him. It is known that depending on the phases of the moon, Spector’s endurance, speed, reflexes, and strength are enhanced.

THE SHOW’S PLOT

At this point, it’s not clear what the Moon Knight series will be about. It is likely his backstory will be included, since the character isn’t as widely known as a Spider-Man or Hulk, so it makes since that the series would want to explain how Mark Spector as least became a superhero.

As Isaac is now part of the series, look for Moon Knight’s involvement with Marvel’s Phase 4 to be even greater. The possibility of seeing Isaac share some screen time with the likes of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man or Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is an exciting possibility. If the series were to include Moon Knight’s supernatural background, which features werewolves and vampires, one could possibly see him team up with Mahershala Ali’s Blade in a major showdown, or alongside other mystical characters like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to possible directions Marvel and Disney could take Moon Knight. The big question will be how will fans take to a virtually unknown superhero? If Marvel handles this character right, Moon Knight could be a major presence in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WHEN WILL THE MOON KNIGHT SERIES RELEASE

The six-episode series doesn’t have an official release date yet, though it should hit Disney+ before the end of 2022. It began filming in April, 2021.