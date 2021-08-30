Mark Ruffalo Coming Back In An Upcoming Marvel Series?

By Tristan Zelden | 16 seconds ago

The benefit of building a multilayered franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that you never know who is going to pop up where. The studio constantly gives surprise appearances like what will be seen in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The latest in the rumor mill stems from a picture of Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) in Budapest making people think that he is going to star in next year’s Disney Plus series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac (Dune) as the titular character.

Dora Magyari got a selfie with Mark Ruffalo on Friday (August 27). As cute as it is (who wouldn’t want a picture with an Avenger?), it begs the question, why is he there? He has nothing filming in Budapest. Who does is the Star Wars star who also got a selfie with the same fan. Note that the capital of Hungary is the primary shooting location for the upcoming Disney Plus series. See the photos of Mark Ruffalo and Oscar Isaac below.

Mark Ruffalo is currently not confirmed to star in Moon Knight, but it does raise an eyebrow that he is in the city, especially when a fan can run into him and then immediately into Oscar Isaac. With the two pictures being taken close together on the same day, it is hard not to start thinking about how the Hulk will appear in the show.

The last time we saw Mark Ruffalo, he made his fifth appearance as the character in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame to round out the Infinity Saga. After nearly a decade of him playing the character, with next year being his 10th anniversary as Bruce Banner and the angry green guy, the door is wide open for what he will do next as his character. Fusing Bruce with Hulk in Endgame led to his strength and brains being combined, but he was hindered by snapping everyone back to life. Still, even if his arm is still damaged, he can lend his intelligence to assist the new superhero.

When it comes to Disney Plus, we are not too sure what is in store for Mark Ruffalo. While Moon Knight is a suspicious possibility, we have plenty of the Hulk in the future. He recently lent his voice to the third episode of What If…? titled What If… the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes? and has something else cooking up. Going back to live-action, Mark Ruffalo will be in She-Hulk, which will follow his character’s cousin who gains his powers. It will star Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) as the lawyer turned superhero, Tim Roth (The Hateful Eight), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and Josh Segarra (Arrow).

Whether Moon Knight has Mark Ruffalo or not, it still has quite the stacked cast. Oscar Isaac is being joined by Ethan Hawke (Training Day), May Calamawy (Ramy), and Gaspard Ulliel (A Very Long Engagement). Like She-Hulk, it will premiere on Disney Plus sometime in 2022. Both shows are keeping details under wraps, so we will have to be patient for more information.