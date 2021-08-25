Star Trek’s Marina Sirtis Claims She’s Been Battling People Who Want Her Cancelled For Years

By Apeksha Bagchi | 17 seconds ago

In this era where becoming a victim of the cancel culture is what awaits any celebrity who dares to air their views, it is understandable why many are wary of social media. While this may appear to be a new trend that is especially hazardous for those who tend to be more outspoken about their opinions, Marina Sirtis, who played the popular Star Trek: The Next Generation character Deanna Troi, has revealed that she has been on its receiving end for years now.

Anyone who follows Marina Sirtis on Twitter is already aware of how fearless she is when it comes to airing her opinions, whether it is about politics or the British Royal family. In a recent chat with Express.co.uk, the actress shared that for years people have tried to make her a scapegoat for the cancel culture in a bid to censor her freedom to express herself. She revealed that even though it has been over two decades since the seven seasons of the series, Star Trek: The Next Generation aired, whenever she says something that people don’t like they attempt to have her removed from the sci-fi show. Mind-boggling, right?

“They’ve been trying to cancel me for years,” Marina Sirtis shared. “I mean they have been trying to get me fired off Star Trek and I’m like, ‘I’ve not been on it.’ There’s no such thing as me being on Star Trek anymore.” The actress reprised her role of Deanna Troi last year when she appeared as a guest character in Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard.

Marina Sirtis further added that certain aspects of social media, including the rampant cancel culture have “destroyed” parts of our society. She went on to disclose that she has received a lot of hate on Twitter just because she doesn’t shy away from putting up her honest opinions. And even though she is aware that there are moments when this backlash switches to actual attempts to cancel her, she believes that it would only work if she ever allows it to hog her attention and time.

The topic of cancel culture led Marina Sirtis to talk about the one time when she dared to openly support the former Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan, when he claimed that Meghan Markle lied about her struggles in her and Prince Harry’s March interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Star Trek actress revealed that after she tweeted in support of Morgan, she had “ducked” against the onslaught on trolls and online haters who began targeting her, even though she later explained that all she meant was that she didn’t agree with the royal couple airing their “dirty laundry” on national television.

But the experience has not discouraged Marina Sirtis in the slightest. She assured that she is not someone who is just brave when it comes to speaking her mind on social media as she is also “confrontational in the flesh” unlike those who prefer to hide behind a profile picture and spew negative comments without having the confidence to stand up for their beliefs. During the chat, she recalled that she posted something “very innocuous” recently and as expected, there was a sudden flood of crass comments and trolls. But while she loves to fearlessly express her opinions, she detests the fact that this continued rise in the presence of cancel culture has made sure that no one can say even the most harmless thing without someone being “a total idiot” about it.