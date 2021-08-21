Critically Acclaimed Margot Robbie Movie Getting A Spin-Off

By Tristan Zelden | 17 seconds ago

HBO’s Lovecraft Country getting the ax to not continue for a second season was one of the most disappointing bits of entertainment news from this year. Thankfully, the showrunner, Misha Greene, is getting a new series on the platform. This time she is spinning off the Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad) movie Birds of Prey. It will center on Jurnee Smollett, who not only starred in the superhero woman-led blockbuster but makes a reunion for her as she was one of the leads in Lovecraft Country. This news is coming off of a scoop from Cinelinx and then confirmed by Collider.

Canary, the Lovecraft star’s character, will be a focal point for the spin-off of the 2020 movie that was led by Margot Robbie. The script will be written by Misha Greene, but it is uncertain if she will be directing. Birds of Prey producer Sur Kroll will come back to produce this project under her Kroll & Co. Entertainment label.

Birds of Prey was a mix of a standalone and team-up comic book movie. It focused on Margot Robbie as her Harley Quinn tried to find independence following a breakup with Joker. A mix up about a diamond being sought after by Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor (Star Wars prequels), grouped together Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett as Canary, Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. The first three ladies would eventually come together to form the Birds of Prey to fight crime.

The performance of the movie, which not only starred Margot Robbie but was produced by her as well, did not do too well. Its worldwide box office was $201.9 million. Despite it being underwhelming compared to heavy hitters in the genre, it still received positive reviews. It is held in high regard compared to the rest of the recent movies from DC at the time like the heavily panned Suicide Squad in 2016 or 2017’s Justice League. Compared to others in the genre, DC or Marvel, it broke some ground as an R-rated woman-led superhero spectacle that had heart, bone-shattering violence, and a giggling hyena named Bruce.

We are not sure what should be expected from the story or who else will appear in the flick. Margot Robbie and the rest of her co-stars have not been confirmed to join the cast. Since Canary has been around the 1940s, there are plenty of comics to pull from to tell her story. Plus, there is what has been established in the 2020 movie that could bridge together with a story for the ear-piercing screaming character. If we know anything, it is that the star is excited to reprise her role with the Lovecraft showrunner.

Guess the Canary is out of the cage! 🤪 So excited to finally embark on this adventure with my creative soul sis @MishaGreen. 🖤💛 #blackcanary #dinahlance #lettttssssssgoooooo ahhhhhhhhh!!!!! https://t.co/GocuNdEn6E — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) August 20, 2021

Between giving Margot Robbie Birds of Prey and now with a Black Canary spin-off and Batgirl movie, DC has been focused on delivering woman-led superhero movies with different styles, whether that is the direction of its movies and shows to the diversity of its cast. A standalone adventure for the two women also shows how the effort to push HBO Max is growing stronger with premium content.