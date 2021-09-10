Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Crossing Over With Another DC Movie?

By Doug Norrie | 28 seconds ago

After finishing up another fantastic turn as Harley Quinn in this summer’s The Suicide Squad, it is more than reasonable to suspect Margot Robbie to continue taking a bigger and bigger role in the DC Extended Universe (if the latter commits to it). She is just too good as the character to miss any opportunities and it makes sense that other folks would want to work their way into her general orbit. Such is the case with Leslie Grace saying she would love to see Batgirl and Harley Quinn team up for a movie. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via ComicBook.com), Grace put out there that she would be more than a little excited about the prospect of working with Robbie on the big screen.

In the interview, Leslie Grace was asked about what it would mean for her to be able to work with Margot Robbie in the DC Extended Universe. This was following Robbie giving an excited endorsement about Grace landing the lead role in Batgirl. Grace gushed about the prospect saying, “I was freaking out! I’m such a fan…it would be awesome if at any point Batgirl comes through and Miss Harley Quinn drops by Gotham and have some business to handle…” She went on to talk about what that kind of pairing might look like, mostly just giving a proverbial thumbs up to the idea that the two characters could cross paths on the big screen.

Of course, that isn’t likely to happen in the near future with Margot Robbie and Leslie Grace. Though casting isn’t complete on Batgirl, there is no reason to suspect that Robbie would be appearing in that film. Details on the movie are pretty thin right now with Grace confirmed for the cast and word that J.K. Simmons would be coming back as well to reprise his role as Commission Jim Gordon. He is likely to have an expanded role now considering he is the father to Barbara Gordon/ Batgirl. After that though, it is vague on who else from the DC Universe is set to appear.

With the DC Universe splintering some, especially considering what is known about The Flash and how it will incorporate DC’s own version of the Multiverse, keeping track of character overlap can be tough. We know that Grace’s Batgirl is in the same Justice League universe as Margot Robbie and the rest of the Suicide Squad. Ben Affleck’s Batman helps interconnect those even though he is now on his way out of the DC picture. So at least Robbie and Grace have that going for them.

Margot Robbie was once again fantastic as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad this summer. The James Gunn reboot of the franchise played fast and loose with the lives of the characters this time around, but Robbie was one of the few holdovers from the original Ayers version. And it was for good reason considering she is among the most dynamic talents the DC franchise has right now. Though the box office numbers didn’t do Birds of Prey justice, it was still a solid movie with Robbie helping to carry it.

All this being said, and Leslie Grace excitement aside, the future for Margot Robbie in the DC Universe is unclear. The actress has said she wouldn’t mind a “break” from the character and DC hasn’t offered up a long-term commitment to projects involving her. So all of that remains to be seen.