Mahershala Ali Is A Clone Of Himself In Stunning Swan Song Trailer

By Faith McKay | 13 seconds ago

Mahershala Ali has won two Oscars so far. The trailer just dropped for his science-fiction drama story, and many are already putting the film as another contender for the coveted awards. The movie is set to tell a story about dying, family, lies, and clones.

See the Swan Song trailer below.

The movie stars Mahershala Ali as a man dying from cancer. He also has a baby on the way. He elects not to tell his wife about the situation, and instead, he seeks some means of help from his doctor, Glenn Close. His doctor suggests an unusual alternate solution for his problem: cloning. They can clone his deepest memories and create a replica of him. The two can switch and his clone can take over his whole life. In the trailer, the doctor says, “The second you tell your wife you’re dying, your opportunity to do this is gone.” Based on what’s shown, it seems like if he moves forward with letting the clone replace him in his own family, he is not allowed to tell them that he has been switched out.

Swan Song’s trailer raises a lot of dark and heavy questions for the audience. In the situation Mahershala Ali’s character is in, will it be better for his wife to go on ignorant? Does he really want to be replaced? The actor is shown arguing with his clone about what really makes him, him.

Mahershala Ali is joined by Naomie Harris, who plays his wife, and Awkwafina, who appears to play his confidant. The movie is set for a limited theatrical release at the same time it releases on streaming for AppleTV+ on December 17, 2021.

Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor twice. The first time was in 2017 for his role as Juan in Moonlight. The second time was in 2019 for his role as Dr. Donald Shirley as Green Book. As an actor, he’s starred in a lot of roles that tend to be considered Oscar-worthy dramas. He’s also been in science-fiction projects before, first gaining traction with audiences in The 4400, a series where 4,400 missing people from the past suddenly reappear at a future point in time. Swan Song is one of the rare sci-fi projects that also looks to be an Oscar-worthy film, making it the perfect project for the actor’s career so far.

Soon, audiences will be able to see Mahershala Ali in his anticipated project, Blade. The reboot will see Ali playing the title character, a vampire hunter previously played by Wesley Snipes. The previous movies pre-date the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe but are still popular with audiences today. It’s hoped that Wesley Snipes will be making a reappearance as the character in the reboot, possibly as a cameo. However, there have been times in 2021 where he has said that he’s not involved.

While many Marvel actors deny participation and then turn out to be part of the movie as a surprise, Wesley Snipes may be serious. He has said that he’s working on a Blade-like project, while specifically saying he isn’t involved in the reboot, however, he has sounded supportive of Mahershala Ali taking on the role. In February of 2021, Snipes said, “I don’t have any involvement, but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions. It’s a beautiful thing. I think he’s a heck of a job. He’s got a heck of a job on his hands.”