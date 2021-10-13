Letitia Wright Responds To Allegations Of Bad Black Panther 2 On-Set Behavior

By Annie Banks | 15 seconds ago

There have been stories upon stories shared about the allegedly questionable on-set behavior of those in Hollywood. It sometime results in undesirable consequences, whether they come in the form of a poorly perceived public image or the difficulty finding work. Letitia Wright has recently been subject to ridicule around her alleged behavior on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after vocalizing her views against vaccinations. In her own response to the vaccination mandate that has been issued throughout production sets in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, Letitia Wright published a 69-minute-long video that supported her anti-vax views.

In the video, Letitia Wright featured a London religious leader expressing their skepticism of the ingredients in the vaccine, though the COVID-19 has been fully approved by the FDA and has been encouraged to be administered in order to protect the public as the pandemic continues. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Letitia Wright parted ways with her team of representatives within the United States after undergoing backlash for her video.

It was reported that Disney implemented a system in would high-profile talent who cannot remain masked while scenes are shooting are to wear a wristband in order to display their status. Cast and crew that are not included in this designation are required to show authentic proof of full COVID-19 vaccination while being present on set. The mandate follows accordances created by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers as well as several Hollywood trade unions with the intention of taking preventable measures around the spread of COVID-19. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a Marvel property under Disney’s monopoly, meaning that Letitia Wright would be required to follow administered rules.

The actress shifted the conversation around her alleged behavior on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever where she allegedly uploaded a photo of a suit of armor accompanied by a Bible scripture from Isaiah 54:17. Letitia Wright addressed the reports of her alleged actions and defends herself by saying the claims made are “completely untrue.” She further says that she will “always do work that is impactful or inspiring.” In the post, Letitia Wright avoids mentioning specific allegations.

Some reports have made the claim that the performer’s future with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may be in jeopardy. Reportedly there are backup plans being implemented in case action is taken against Letitia Wright. The report alleges that Marvel Studios has become concerned with the talent’s views as well as her public image. The source admittedly is unable to confirm the details of the supposed backup plan, though offers their speculation that they predict that the plot of the film can maneuver around any drastic casting changes.

Marvel, Disney, or Letitia Wright’s team of representatives have not issued an official statement in response to the rumors of Letitia Wright being removed from the Black Panther sequel, nor have they spoken on her anti-vaccination views. More information about the proven safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.