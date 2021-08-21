See Krysten Ritter As An Evil Witch In Netflix’s Nightbooks Trailer

By Tristan Zelden | 14 seconds ago

Netflix released an official trailer (seen below) for its upcoming horror movie, Nightbooks starring Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones).

The story follows Winslow Felgey’s (Come Play) Alex, who has been trapped inside of an apartment of an evil witch, played by Krysten Ritter. Alex must write a story for the villain every night, or else he dies. However, things change when he befriends a fellow prisoner, Yasmin, played by Lidya Jewett (Good Girls). The two of them make for their escape as they go through the labyrinth that is this house full of mystical creatures, and the Jessica Jones star, who has deadly powers, can kill them without her having to physically touch them.

The Krysten Ritter horror flick has more to offer. It has fantasy elements and, while a bit creepy, has a fun, adventurous side to it. Think of the recent Goosebumps movie with Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Next Level) or anything related to R.L. Stine for its tone.

Directing the Krysten Ritter leading movie is David Yarovesky, who did Brightburn in 2019. This most recent outing in horror is in his wheelhouse with a more family-friendly twist. It is based on a novel of the same name by J.A. White, and adapting his book are the writers of The Curse of La Llorona, Tobias Iaconis, and Mikki Daughtry. Romel Adam is executive producing, and producing with him are Michelle Knudsen, Tracy Kopulsky, Karis Malszecki, Mason Novick, Rob Tapert, and horror icon from Evil Dead, Sam Raimi.

Krysten Ritter has had a diverse career, but she started out doing mostly comedies like ‘Til Death, Woke Up Dead, and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23. More dramatic roles popped up for the actress with Breaking Bad and Tim Burton’s (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) Big Eyes with Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window). She eventually got into the superhero genre with Jessica Jones, which ran for three seasons on Netflix, and reprising the role for the one seasoned The Defenders.

This year, Netflix has been leaning hard into horror beyond the upcoming Krysten Ritter flick, even though we are not in October yet. Although it leaned heavily into action, Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder (Justice League) with Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) gave fans an explosively gory experience. What took fans of all things spooky by storm was the Fear Street trilogy, based on the R.L. Stine books with an R-rated twist to ratchet up the blood and guts. Oxygen from Alexandre Aje (Crawl) gave a sci-fi claustrophobic experience. On the TV show side of things, horror king Mike Flannagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep) returns with Midnight Mass, which just released a trailer ahead of its September 24 release date.

Nightbooks with Krysten Ritter is set to release sometime by the end of the year. No concrete date was mentioned in the trailer, but it gave a September window for when it hits the streaming service. According to IMDb, the family-friendly horror flick hits on September 15.