See Kevin Costner In The Yellowstone Season 4 Trailer, It’s Finally Here

Yellowstone season 4 has taken its time, but it won’t be too long before fans of the hit Kevin Costner-led drama finally have their payoff. Paramount Network released the trailer for Yellowstone‘s fourth season yesterday, promising to finally resolve all the cliffhangers from the end of season 3.

When we last left the Duttons, things were not looking good. Before revealing exciting shots from the upcoming season, the trailer starts out replaying the most dramatic and troubling parts of season 3’s finale. A suspicious package explodes in Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) office, Kayce (Luke Grimes) is cornered in his own office by a gunman, and of course the family patriarch John (Kevin Costner) is shot on the side of the road. You can watch the trailer below.

While the rest of the trailer doesn’t reveal what happened to either of the three endangered Duttons, among other things we see Mia (Eden Brolin) worrying over the prone body of Jimmy (Jefferson White) and we get our first look at new cast member Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) in the role of Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. We also see Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) leave his truck and approach Kevin Costner’s wounded character while saying, “Don’t you die on me, now.” So while it’s still a mystery who shot the Dutton family patriarch, it seems like there’s a good chance we know who — if anyone — will save him.

Yellowstone fans were worried about the series and with good reason. For every year since Yellowstone‘s 2018 premiere, a new season was released in June. But this year, June came and went without either a Yellowstone season 4, or any release date announced. With no firm word, some fans were understandably worried a bloodied Kevin Costner would be left on the side of that road forever.

It wasn’t until late August, with the release of a 30 second teaser, that fans finally learned the release date for Yellowstone season 4. After seeing a mortally wounded Kevin Costner on the side of the road as scavenger birds circle above, we hear Garrett’s (Will Patton) voice say “We’re at war, me and you.” Finally the release date of Sunday, November 7 is unveiled.

We also know that fan’s long wait to learn the fate of Kevin Cosnter’s character will be rewarded with some extra content. Per Deadline‘s report, the November 7 will include two new episodes of Yellowstone rather than just one.

The news that season 4 is finally on its way isn’t the only good news for fans of the Kevin Costner series. On Sunday, December 19, the Yellowstone prequel series — known alternatively as Y: 1883 or just 1883 — will premiere exclusively on Paramount+. Grammy winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will star as the late 19th century Dutton family heads: James and Margaret Dutton. They will be joined by Oscar nominated actor Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born, The Big Lebowski) as Shea Brennan, described as a “a tough-as-nails handsome cowboy.”