Kevin Costner’s Grim Survival Movie Is Streaming For Free

The Kevin Costner and Diane Lane Western Let Him Go

By Mark McKee |

There are some actors that hit it big at a young age and then just never seem to fade; they release a steady stream of beloved movies that keep them relevant their entire career. Of course, there are the big names like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Denzel Washington, but then there are those that spent their success inexplicably under the radar, like Kevin Costner. While Costner may be best known at the moment on the modern western, Yellowstone, one of his below-the-radar thrillers, Let Him Go, is smashing it on Freevee, according to FlixPatrol.

Let Him Go was released by Focus Features into theaters in November of 2020, so the meager box office haul of $11 million wasn’t a surprise. While it didn’t blow up in theaters, it has found a new life on Freevee as it has spent the last eight days in the top ten, joining some other big movies. It currently sits at number nine, one spot up from the Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence thriller, Passengers.

The film sees Kevin Costner as George Blackledge, a retired sheriff in 1960s Montana (the same place his Dutton character in Montana lives), living with his wife, Margaret (Diane Lane), and their kids. After the tragic death of their son, his widow and their grandson move on with a new man, who Margaret witnesses beating her daughter-in-law. After the incident, the young family disappears, and the Blackledges take off to find them, with Margaret bringing George’s gun, sure they would need it.

Along with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, Let Him Go features Jeffrey Donovan, best known for his role as burned spy Michael Weston in the hit USA TV series Burn Notice. It was also the second time the two leads played a married couple after they portrayed the adoptive parents of Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent, AKA Superman, in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. While Costner’s death in the film played a big part in the character development for the series, Lane appeared in the follow-ups Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Despite the low box office haul and the under-the-radar status of Let Him Go, generally enjoys positive reviews from audiences and critics. Rotten Tomatoes has the film sitting at a critic score of 84% and an audience score of 76% from the audience score, with many of them praising the performance of the veteran leads of Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. On IMDb, the film sees a 6.7 out of 10.

Costner is one of Hollywood’s most well-known and popular actors due to his decades of quality films, primarily in the western genre with Silverado, Wyatt Earp, and Open Range. He also gained significant renown for his role as Eliot Ness in the Sean Connery and Robert De Niro historical epic, The Untouchables. However, his most famous role featured him not only in front of the camera but behind it as well in Dances with Wolves.

With his new hit, Yellowstone, it is evident that Kevin Costner knows what he is doing. Even though Let Him Go is an underrated and under-the-radar film, its rise on streaming shows that the secret is out.