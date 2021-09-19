Kevin Costner’s Replacement In The New Bodyguard Has Been Targeted

By Tristan Zelden | 5 seconds ago

Last Wednesday (September 15), Variety reported that The Bodyguard with Kevin Costner (Yellowstone) would get a remake. It was not long before TikTok star Lizzo posted a video suggesting she should star in the film. Even more interesting, she suggested that she should co-star with Marvel star Chris Evans (Defending Jacob).

The video (seen below) shows the TikTok influencer, who has over 18 million followers on the platform, holding her phone, showing off the headline from Variety about the remake of the 1992 film that starred Kevin Costner. Next, she showed off a picture of Chris Evans. The video currently has over 355,000 views, over 3,000 comments, and almost 3,000 shares.

It is not the first time that Lizzo did something involving Chris Evans. Back in April, she made a video revealing how she drunk messaged the actor on Instagram. The Knives Out star messaged her back, telling her that there is “no shame” in what she had done, and said to her that he had “done worse” on the platform. Even better, he then followed her back after responding to her message.

If it sounds crazy that TikTok star Lizzo will star opposite of Chris Evans for the Kevin Costner remake, it actually does not sound too wild with some added context about the film. The project has been in limbo since 2011, and since then, all kinds of casting choices have floated. Everyone from Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) and Tessa Thompson (Westworld) to Channing Tatum (Logan Lucky) and Cardi B have been tossed around as potential leading stars.

Who knows if the film will cast Chris Evans or Lizzo in the remake of the Kevin Costner movie, but we do have some details on the project. Tony-nominated writer Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance) will pen the script for the modern take on the 1992 classic. No official casting has been announced since Lopez took over writing duties for the project.

Lawrence Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) – who wrote and produced the Kevin Costner original – of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin – who has been attached since 2011 – and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback will produce the project. Executive producing will be Nick Reynolds from Rideback.

The original with Kevin Costner was quite the hit. It grossed $400 million worldwide at the box office. It has some banger tracks that were high selling and reached up on various tracks, most notably the contributions from singer and co-star Whitney Houston. The Bodyguard was directed by Mick Jackson (Denial) and written by Lawrence Kasdan. It starred Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, and Bill Cobbs (Demolition Man).

Lately, Kevin Costner has been dedicated to the Western series Yellowstone. It stars Luke Grimes (The Magnificent Seven), Kelly Reid (True Detective), Wes Bentley (American Horror Story), and Cole Hauser (The Last Champion). The Paramount series was created by John Linson (Sons of Anarchy) and Taylor Sheridan (Those Who Wish Me Dead). The series will return for its fourth season, which will premiere on November 7.