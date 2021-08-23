Kate Mulgrew Joins New Sci-Fi Reboot Series

By Tristan Zelden | 14 seconds ago

The reboot series of The Man Who Fell to Earth got a major update as its big cast got even bigger. Deadline has reported that Emmy nominee Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) is coming on board for the sci-fi show.

The Showtime series with Kate Mulgrew is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name. In 1976, a movie adaption was released with the legendary musician David Bowie as the lead.

From what we know about the plot, it will follow Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), who plays an alien who comes to Earth. At this point in time, humanity is hitting a major turning point, which affects Ejiofor’s character, who must confront his own past and determine what he will do for his future. Cast opposite from him, Kate Mulgrew who plays Drew Finch, is a higher-up operative at the CIA who balances her own darkness while tackling a dangerous task.

The mastermind behind Paramount’s roster of Star Trek shows Alex Kurtzman (Short Treks, Lower Decks, Discovery, Picard, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds) is the showrunner and lead writer with co-writer and showrunner Jenny Lumet (Picard, Discovery, Strange New Worlds). Jane Maggs (Anne with an E) will also write with them for the Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kate Mulgrew series.

All three writers will produce the Kate Mulgrew Showtime series, with the two Star Trek writers and producers acting as executive producers. Aaron Baiers, Rola Bauer, Carl Beverly, Francoise Guyonnet, Tim Halkin, John Hlavin, Heather Kadin, and Sarah Timberman will also executive produce. John Lopez and Adrian Kelly will produce too.

The Man Who Fell to Earth has a range of smaller indie stars and big-timers from mainstream movies and shows like Kate Mulgrew. The series will star Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49), Rob Delaney (Batgirl), Naomie Harris (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle), Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods), Joana Ribeiro (Infinite), and Jimmi Simpson (Night of the Animated Dead).

Kate Mulgrew was nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Galina ‘Red’ Reznikov in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. It makes sense that she was possibly picked for the role because of her extensive filmography and proof as a talented actress, in addition to her connection to Star Trek. She has been in Voyager as Captain Kathryn Janeway, then bumped to an admiral in Nemesis. She will reprise her role in the upcoming family-friendly animated series Prodigy.

Starring opposite Kate Mulgrew is Chiwetel Ejiofor. He has become prominent in recent years from joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange as Mordo, which he is set to return to the role in the sequel, next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame). He was in the Netflix movie The Old Guard with Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl), and Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin). This year, he was in Infinite with Mark Wahlberg (Transformers: The Last Knight), Sophia Cookson (Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Golden Circle), and Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth).

You can catch Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kate Mulgrew in The Man Who Fell to Earth on Showtime sometime next year.