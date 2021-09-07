Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Legs In Sexy New Photo

By Michileen Martin | 15 seconds ago

Kate Hudson may have stopped acting for a while, but she clearly doesn’t mind getting some attention. This past weekend, the 42-year-old actress posted a tasty photo to her Instagram of a pair of gorgeous legs.

Wearing a revealing piece from Eli Mizrahi’s Monôt Collection 3, Kate Hudson lounges on a couch, showing off her legs. In the caption, Hudson includes a quote attributed to French fashion designer Coco Chanel, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” Hudson answers, “I choose fabric.”

In 2013, Kate Hudson joined hands with the fashion retailer to found her very own line of clothing: Fabletics. Armed with the slogan “Where Fitness Meets Fashion,” it started off as line of women’s athletic workout clothes and activewear, but has since branched out to menswear as well. For a time, Fabletics monopolized most of Hudson’s time and she was content to leave acting on the proverbial back burner.

Kate Hudson’s break from acting ended this year with the musical drama Music. Hudson plays Zu, a freshly sober drug dealer who is the sole provider of her autistic sister Music (Maddie Ziegler). Critics ripped Music to pieces — evidenced by its 8% score on Rotten Tomatoes — in particular taking offense at the film’s depictions of autism. The film is noteworthy for simultaneously earning nominations for the Golden Globes and the Razzies, the latter known for their celebration of the worst films and actors. While Music failed to bring home either of its Golden Globe nominations, it won three out of the four Razzies it was up for.

Kate Hudson’s next project has fared much better so far. The mind-bending fantasy Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon premiered at the Venice Film Festival this past weekend, to generally positive reviews. Jeon Jong-seo plays Mona, a woman locked away in an institution with the power to control people with a stare. Kate Hudson plays the stripper Bonnie, who encourages a sweet friendship between Mona and her son Charlie (Evan Whitten). Craig Robinson joins the cast as Officer Harold while Ed Skrein plays Fuzz, a young man with a crush on Mona.

In between the failure of Music and the so far middling success of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Kate Hudson fans learned the actress was set to star in what’s bound to be one of the most anticipated sequels of recent years that has nothing to do with superheroes, science fiction, fantasy, or horror. It was announced in May that Hudson was joining the seemingly always growing cast of Knives Out 2 which is set to premiere on Netflix some time in 2022. Along with Daniel Craig — who will reprise the role of sleuth Benoit Blanc which he originated in 2019’s Knives Out — Kate Hudson will be joined by the ensemble cast of Ed Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, and Leslie Odom Jr.