Kat Dennings Starring In A Marvel Spinoff Series?

By Charlene Badasie | 1 hour ago

When Thor: Ragnarok hit the big screen in 2017, a lot of supporting characters from the previous two films were missing. While Natalie Portman may have been the most notable omission, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, who served as a primary source of comic relief in the earlier films, was also absent.

Fortunately, the quirky Darcy Lewis returned alongside Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo in the hit Marvel series WandaVision. Kat Dennings did such a great job, that fans campaigned for the actress and Park to get their own spinoff series. Following in the footsteps of The X-Files Mulder and Scully, the potential series would follow Darcy and Jimmy investigating supernatural events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although Kat Dennings won’t be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, which wrapped filming earlier this year, we could see her return to the big screen if Thor 5 needs her to make a comeback. In an interview with Pop Culture, the Two Broke Girls star revealed that she’s always up for anything Marvel asks of her. She’s also open to the Darcy/Woo project fans have been asking for since the end of WandaVision’s first season.

Speaking candidly, Kat Dennings said she loves the idea, but it’s all up to the bosses at Marvel Studios to make it happen. “It’s always up to the powers that be,” she said. “I think they took notice of all the comments. So who knows, the spin-off might already be in the works and we just haven’t been told yet. But I would do it in a heartbeat!” Although there are no plans for a second season of WandaVision, fans can watch the entire series on Disney+.

Kat Dennings is currently busy with several projects, including her recent partnership with Royal Canin for their “Take Your Cat to the Vet Day” initiative which took place on August 22nd. The Marvel star explained that her cat Millie was the reason she chose to get involved with the project. “I love cats and I always have! My cat, Millie, has been such an important part of my life ever since I adopted her. She’s also been my rock during the pandemic. We’ve spent so much time together and it cemented that I want to continue making her health a priority,” she said.

Kat Dennings’ future aside, Marvel Studios is gearing up for Thor: Love and Thunder although plot details have been kept firmly under wraps. However, the movie is said to be loosely based on Jason Aaron’s run on The Mighty Thor in which Jane Foster takes up the mantle and powers of Thor. An additional story arc will focus on Valkyrie’s for a queen to rule Asgard by her side, with Tessa Thompson implying that Thor: Love and Thunder will make her character’s queer sexuality canon.

Starring alongside Chris Hemsworth as Thor, are Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Other Marvel stars making their return are Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Jeff Goldblum. Academy Award winner Christian Bale will portray Gorr the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe will make a cameo appearance as Zeus, the King of the Olympians.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on May 6, 2022.