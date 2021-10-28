At Least One Major Hollywood Star Thinks Johnny Depp Is Completely Overrated

By Carolyn Jenkins | 23 hours ago

In his new autobiography, Succession star Brian Cox holds nothing back. The book titled Putting the Rabbit in the Hat discusses Cox’s opinions on many actors, including Johnny Depp. Johnny Depp has been the source of much contention in recent years, though Cox doesn’t go into his legal trouble. Brian Cox’s biggest issue with Johnny Depp is that his acting ability is overrated.

Brian Cox did not play opposite Johnny Depp as he has with many of the other actors he calls out in his book. He did, however, almost join the cast of one of Depp’s most notable roles, Pirates of the Caribbean. Cox was offered the role of Governor Swann and claims to have turned down the role. Despite not taking the role, Brian Cox still thinks that Johnny Depp doesn’t deserve the fanfare surrounding him. Cox even calls out beloved film Edward Scissorhands for enabling Depp to not have to do much acting.

Brian Cox

While Johnny Depp is a favorite of Tim Burton, Cox’s comments are do not stand alone in Hollywood at the moment. More recently, Johnny Depp has been met with harsh criticism. Not only due to his acting but also his personal life. Both Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard are filing suits against each other in this confusing case of domestic abuse allegations. The court of public opinion is out on who the guilty party is.

Law enforcement have not been commenting on the Heard case as there is still pending litigation. But this is a strange circumstance for both actors. Since these suits had been filed, both seem to be facing repercussions in their careers.

Johnny Depp was the first to be let go as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series. In his words, Depp was asked to resign after the abuse allegations were released. He has not had many job opportunities recently. Johnny Depp’s recent project has not been of the same caliber that he is known for. On Heard’s side, there also have been reservations if she should reprise her role as Mera in the Aquaman sequel. Though as of recent news, she is still slated to appear in the franchise.

Brian Cox’s book makes no mention of this issue. He only targets Johnny Depp’s acting ability. This is one of the entries in the book that feel out of place. Most of the actors that Brian Cox mentions in his book are people that he has worked with in the past. While he does not appreciate all of them, such as Edward Norton and Christopher Walken, he still appears to have reasons to be critical of the actors. He acted opposite them and is entitled to his opinion.

However, Cox’s opinion on Depp seems quite dated. Johnny Depp has taken much criticism about his acting ability. There was a time when he was a fan favorite in the cultural zeitgeist. Many audiences agree with Cox’s assessment that Depp has become overrated. But currently, his acting ability has become far overshadowed by what he says in the press. It will be a long time – if ever – that audiences stop equating Johnny Depp with his current libel case and further allegations.