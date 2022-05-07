Jason Statham’s Action Movie About Beekeeping Recruits Suicide Squad Director

By Douglas Helm | 2 days ago

The hive for The Bee Keeper keeps getting bigger. The Jason Statham-led and Miramax-produced action flick was needing a director and now it looks like they’ve settled on one with Suicide Squad’s David Ayer. If you love bees and Jason Statham, then this is probably the best news you’ve heard all day.

The Beekeeper certainly has an interesting premise. It tells the story of a man seeking vengeance whose mission becomes more complicated as the stakes become national when he is revealed to be a former operative of an organization known as the Beekeepers. The description of the movie also points out that it’s steeped in the mythology of beekeeping. While the meaning behind this could be anyone’s guess, it definitely makes for an interesting premise. Maybe Jason Statham is just looking to get into beekeeping and needs to make a movie about it to get some inspiration?

Miramax is planning on shopping The Beekeeper at the Cannes market. They acquired the script from Kurt Wimmer last year and are reportedly looking to turn the movie into a full-on franchise. If they can make an entire world of assassins like the John Wick franchise, it certainly has potential. Jason Statham is always a great choice for an action-packed good time.

Even if The Beekeeper doesn’t end up being a big franchise, Jason Statham will be staying plenty busy in other movies. He’ll be appearing in The Expendables 4 next, which apparently has a massive budget. As expected with The Expendables franchise, he’ll be flanked by a who’s who of other giant action stars including Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Randy Couture, Megan Fox, Iko Uwais, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, and much more.

And if you prefer to see Jason Statham take on sharks instead of keeping bees, you’ll get to see him in the sequel to The Meg in 2023 with Meg 2: The Trench. He also has another sequel in the works with Spy 2, which is a sequel to the 2015 comedy Spy. We’ll also be getting the rare treat of seeing Jason Statham in a TV show, with Viva La Madness coming out in the future. This will apparently be a sequel to the 2004 film Layer Cake, which starred Daniel Craig. In short, it doesn’t look like Statham is slowing down with projects anytime soon.

For Jason Statham’s next film, you should be able to check out Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre soon. The movie was supposed to be released in March, but it was removed from STX Entertainment’s release schedule. The movie stars Statham as Orson Fortune, an agent who works with a team of operatives to recruit a Hollywood star to stop the sale of a deadly weapons technology. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre is directed by Guy Ritchie and also stars Cary Elwes, Eddie Marsan, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant, Josh Hartnett, and more. We’ll just have to sit tight to see when that movie is released. Until then, stay tuned for more news about The Beekeeper.