Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix

By Rick Gonzales | 17 seconds ago

Netflix has a new number one, and they should probably thank Jason Momoa for the assist.

Sweet Girl is the recently released Netflix original action thriller that stars Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper, father of Rachel (Isabela Merced), and husband to Amanda.

The story begins when Amanda becomes ill with cancer. Ray, trying to do what he can to help his wife, finds out that a potentially life-saving drug for Amanda was pulled based on a business move by BioPrime CEO Simon Keely (Justin Bartha). While Keely is live debating with Congresswoman Diana Morgan (Amy Brenneman), Ray calls in threatening Keely with his life if he doesn’t reverse his stance. Keely, not taking the threat seriously, doesn’t change his mind.

Ray and Rachel are devastated by Amanda’s passing, especially knowing there was a drug that could have potentially saved her life. Ray gets a call from Martin Bennett, a reporter who informs him he can help Ray get justice for Amanda’s death.

When the two meet, Bennett informs Ray that BioPrime has been bribing anyone who questions what they’ve done, including the company that made the drug that could have saved his wife’s life. Unbeknownst to Ray, Rachel has followed him to the meeting, as well as Santos, a hitman hired to silence Bennett and Ray. During the scuffle, Santos stabs Ray, knocks out Rachel, but takes out Bennett.

We jump two years and Ray has not stopped pursuing Keely. Ray finally confronts Keely, questioning him about the bribes and the hits and everything else. As Keely tells him it was Chairman Vinod Shah who signed off on everything, one of Keely’s bodyguards attacks Ray, forcing Ray to defend himself. Ray ends up killing the bodyguard and accidentally kills Keely in the process.

Rachel is no longer on board with Ray’s sense of justice and tries to get the FBI involved. She does but still helps Ray, against her better judgment. The two finally get their hands on Shah, forcing him to tell them who has been pulling all the strings. You are either going to see the big twist coming or you aren’t. Either way, it’s fully up to you if it’s plausible or too far-fetched.

Sweet Girl was directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza from a script written by Philip Eisner and Gregg Hurwitz, who is a well-known novelist and writer for DC and Marvel Comics. Hurwitz has also written another previous script, The Book of Henry.

While Sweet Girl has jumped to the top on the Netflix streamer, it hasn’t been a critical darling. Not that their opinion should make a bit of difference. In case it does, though, right now it sits at an unfavorable 21% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s not often that Jason Momoa gets to play a regular guy and for a while, Sweet Girl allows him to do just that. But Momoa is built tough and looks the part. His roles vary in terms of character name, but not much else. He does action well, so for the most part, action is where you will find him.

For a couple of years, Jason Momoa was in the body-beautiful TV series Baywatch, where he got his Hollywood start. He stayed body beautiful after his Baywatch years with North Shore, another series set around the ocean waves.

From there, Momoa began to venture into action land. First, it was Stargate: Atlantis and then The Game. Jason Momoa’s big break would then come as Khal Drago in the massively popular series Game of Thrones. While Game of Thrones only showcased Momoa for 10 episodes, it put him on the map.

Jason Momoa then began to spend more time on feature films rather than television. He was in Bullet to the Head opposite Sly Stallone, then in Wolves. He did more TV work with The Red Road and Drunk History, but like Game of Thrones, he’d make his mark as another popular character – Aquaman.

Jason Momoa first played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the 2016 DC feature, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. After that big introduction, one that fans immediately took to, Momoa ventured off to film a couple more features (Sugar Mountain, Once Upon a Time in Venice) before going all-in on Arthur Curry.

Justice League brought Momoa back as the King of Atlantis before he was given his own film, Aquaman, one of the better DC films to be produced and a highly lucrative one that has brought in nearly $1.2 billion at the box office.

Since that time, Momoa was seen once again as Arthur Curry in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, although much of his presence was seen and felt in the first Justice League film. Jason Momoa also returned to television with the Apple TV+ series, See, which looks to ramp things up a bit as Dave Bautista has joined the cast for season two.

Along with See, Jason Momoa continues to be a popular and busy actor. He will next be seen in the highly anticipated film Dune and then has The Last Manhunt waiting in the wings. Also, up for Momoa is the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and then the rumored remake of the Sylvester Stallone 1993 hit, Cliffhanger.

Give Sweet Girl and Jason Momoa a watch on Netflix. Then let us know how that twist works for you.