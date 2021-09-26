Jason Momoa Revealed The Weeks of Training For Dune’s Big Fight, See The Video

By Tristan Zelden | 12 seconds ago

Training for a movie can be quite intense. We have seen what it is like from Christian Bale (Vice) bulking up to be Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) getting in superhero shape for her appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jason Momoa (Aquaman) posted a video on his Instagram to show how he prepared for the big fights in Dune.

See Jason Momoa in action below.

The video sees Jason Momoa getting ready for the highly anticipated sci-fi flick. He spent three weeks training with his stunt team. They utilized both hand-to-hand combat and used some prop weapons. You can see the actor is, as always, in fantastic shape as this film has been sandwiched between him shooting and releasing Netflix’s Sweet Girl and gearing up for his second standalone DC outing with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The Instagram post gives a glimpse as he works on the choreography, but on YouTube, you can watch the whole video of the Game of Thrones star get into shape and the mentality of Duncan Idaho. It also shows some other behind-the-scenes action for Dune.

The inside look of Jason Momoa starring in one of the biggest releases of the year is in celebration of it releasing overseas. While it hits the United States on October 22, it has released in Europe and the Middle East.

Action is no stranger to Jason Momoa. Across Game of Thrones, Aquaman, Justice League, and Sweet Girl, fans know to expect seeing the actor kick some ass. Dune should be a different experience with some familiar elements, as we have seen from the trailers and the video posted above.

While Dune looks beyond epic, it is bolstered by the talent both behind and in front of the camera. It stars Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), and more. It is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049), who also wrote the script with Jon Spaihts (The Mummy) and Eric Roth (A Star Is Born).

Dune is a special entry in the filmography of Jason Momoa. The actor told Collider earlier this month that it was the first time he had not auditioned for a role. The Arrival and Sicario director offered Momoa the role because the Aquaman star was the man he had in mind to play Duncan Idaho.

Three weeks ago, the first reviews went out to the world about Dune. It was a bit divisive as the film splits the source material, so the conclusion is not wrapped with a big bow. Across the negative and positive takes on the sci-fi epic, there were some consistencies. The visual spectacle is supposed to be quite incredible with its scale and high-end visual effects. The other was the cast, as critics praised the performances. When it comes to Jason Momoa, he was praised for his charming persona that stole every second he was on screen.

Soon American and Canadian audiences will be able to see what this training really meant for Jason Momoa as we see him kick ass in Dune on October 22 with its domestic release. It will be out in theaters and on HBO Max.