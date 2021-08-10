Tom Hardy Appearing As Venom In Another Upcoming Marvel Movie

By Doug Norrie | 4 mins ago

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is developing its own world of characters, mostly revolving around the last folks they have rights to, the Spider-Man villains. So it makes sense that these dudes are all living in the same universe and will overlap and interact at some point. That is going to be the case with Jared Leto as Morbius and Tom Hardy as Venom. It looks like they will be teaming up sooner than later though with the Morbius director Daniel Espinosa maybe accidentally letting on in an interview with MovieZine (via MovieWeb) that Hardy has a role in this upcoming movie. I don’t think he was supposed to let on this kind of spoiler, but here we are.

In the interview, Espinosa was waxing about how great it was to work with actors like Jared Leto and then mentioned some other folks that he got to see on the call sheet for Morbius. He said, “…but then when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy then it feels cool and very exciting…” Whoops. He probably was fine mentioning the first two guys, but not likely the third. It hadn’t yet been reported or confirmed that Tom Hardy would be making an appearance, but this slip very much appears like Espinosa worked with him and that there will be some overlap in this next movie.

Look, it isn’t a total surprise that Jared Leto and Tom Hardy would be on screen together at some point for Sony. That is how this world and universe is shaping up around the oftentimes nemeses of Spider-Man. Hardy got his original solo movie Venom out of the way already, to significant critical success in its take on the Eddie Brock character who his inhabited by an alien symbiote. Giving the Venom character some “humanity” was a solid move and we are set for the follow-up Venom: Let There Be Carnage this fall.

As for Morbius Tom Hardy appearance or no, that movie has faced significant delays because of the pandemic. Jared Leto is starring as Dr. Michael Morbius, who in trying to cure a blood disease, mistakenly turns himself into a genetic vampire. Another big whoops there. The film was first supposed to hit the big screen all the way back in the summer of 2020. But Covid-19 theater closings and pandemic-related delays have pushed the timeline all the way back to January 2022. This film has been in the can for years now, having finished filming all the way back in February 2019. Espinosa would be forgiven for letting the Tom Hardy news slip, it was years ago already!

How Jared Leto and Tom Hardy interact in Morbius remains to be seen. Again, these are relative villains in the pages of the comic books who will be given slightly different stories for this new universe. Making them all anti-heroes in some way is the plan. But that doesn’t mean they will always be on the side of good either. We are also set to get Kraven the Hunter played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the next couple of years, and the aforementioned Michael Keaton is reprising his Vulture role as well. At some point, they might all team up against Spidey, but that is likely well down the road.