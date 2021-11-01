See Jamie Foxx As A Drunk Gremlin Drinking After Midnight In Halloween Video

By Michileen Martin | 15 seconds ago

First making himself visible to audiences with the ’90s sketch comedy show In Living Color, Jamie Foxx has since gone on to become a Grammy and Oscar winner. In a little over a month, he’ll be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And if you think any of that has turned Foxx into someone who takes himself too seriously, we’ve got the perfect video to prove you wrong.

Yesterday Jamie Foxx posted a video and two accompanying photos to his official Instagram of the actor in an inflatable suit of Gizmo the Mogwai from Gremlins at what appears to be a Halloween party. Standing next to a DJ, Foxx says “When someone brings you BS, you say ‘f— that!’ Bring me the BSB,” and he holds up a bottle of BSB — Brown Sugar Bourbon. The two photos show Foxx — or who we assume is Foxx since you can’t see his face beneath the massive Gizmo head — holding the bottle. You can watch the video and see the photos below.

In the caption, Jamie Foxx made it clear he was well aware of the rules regarding the feeding of Gremlins after midnight. The consequences were worth it because of the brand of the liquor apparently. In March it was announced Foxx had bought Brown Sugar Bourbon, and the actor smartly used his Halloween post as a way to promote the flavored liquor.

Don’t worry — regardless of whatever effects drinking after midnight had on Jamie Foxx’s Mogwai self, Foxx hasn’t forgotten his acting career. After voicing the lead of Pixar’s Soul, the actor lead the hit Netflix sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! In the show, Foxx plays a father shocked to find himself in full custody of his daughter after his ex-wife unexpectedly passes away.

Without a doubt the most anticipated Jamie Foxx appearance of the year — yes even more anticipated than drunk Halloween gremlins — is his reprisal of the role of Matt Dillon aka Electro in December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Foxx first played the villain in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. For No Way Home, Foxx will be one of at least five bad guys from the pre-Tom Holland Spidey movies — including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard — set to lock horns with Spider-Man.

For the next couple of years, Jamie Foxx has a packed schedule, starting with next year’s sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone in which Foxx will be joined by John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. From there, Foxx will go from cloning comedy to vampire comedy with the Netflix movie Day Shift. The Ray star will play a blue collar dad who makes a living hunting vampires. After that comes the action thriller God Is a Bullet based on the 2002 novel by Boston Teran. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) plays a police detective whose wife is murdered by a satanic cult, while Foxx plays the important supporting role of the Ferryman.