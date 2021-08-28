James McAvoy Returning As Professor X In A Major Marvel Movie?

By Tristan Zelden | 5 seconds ago

Six months ago, we reported exclusively that Namor, Mr. Fantastic, and Professor X would appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second movie Benedict Cumberbatch’s (The Imitation Game) sorcerer superhero. It was recently confirmed, and now from Geekosity, the news thickens. The outlet is reporting that James McAvoy (His Dark Materials) will reprise his role as the head of the X-Men.

The reported story goes into how James McAvoy will be recruited by Doctor Strange and Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to protect Earth. Since in WandaVision, a rift has stirred some problems that will come up in the upcoming movie, new heroes will need to be brought in to assist them with these unworldly threats that loom over them.

This new team of heroes to be recruited, which reportedly will include James McAvoy as Professor X as he played in the Fox X-Men franchise, will be the Illuminati. The team works in secrecy, compared to the rather loud Avengers who often plow through cities. It often comprises Doctor Strange, Professor X, Mr. Fantastic, Namor, Black Bolt, and Iron Man. As Marvel Studios loves to twist what is known from the comics, expect some changes to this if it comes to fruition, especially as Tony Stark is dead. While the Illuminati include Anthony Stark, we will have to wait and see what happens.

We feel confident that Professor X will make an appearance in some capacity in the next Doctor Strange. James McAvoy is a huge possibility, but not a guarantee. Clearly, Marvel is open to having older actors from previous franchises return like Doc Ock actor Alfred Molina (Summer Camp Island) in Spider-Man: No Way Home; it is a huge possibility that the man of the hour will come in to assist the two Avengers. That said, it would not be surprising if Marvel wants a new face to keep for its spin on the X-Men to make for a refreshing experience for audiences.

James McAvoy has been Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, since 2011’s X-Men: First Class. He followed that with Days of Future Past, Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. The last two entries were heavily panned, so a brief restart for the actor gives him a far better chance to deliver something meatier for the iconic character. The tone and style of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is considerably different; it could give long-time fans a new taste that differs from what was established previously by Fox.

Due to the opening of the multi-verse in Loki and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the possibilities are endless for new and old characters to come into the fold. If Marvel is looking for a new and interesting way to introduce the Fantastic Four and X-Men, then this is the ultimate way to do it. Thankfully, to see how on the money Geekosity and we at Giant Freakin Robot are, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022. Keep your fingers crossed that your wildest wishes come true.