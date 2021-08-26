Jake Gyllenhaal’s Next Big Project Is From The Walking Dead Creator

By Tristan Zelden | 17 seconds ago

Comic book creator Robert Kirkman has had plenty of his major books come to life with The Walking Dead, Outcast, and more recently with Invincible from Amazon Studios. Now, he announced on Tuesday (August 24) that he is working on another adaption from his comic Oblivion Song with Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

The Walking Dead mastermind wrote Oblivion Song with artist Lorenzo De Felici. The comic debuted in March 2018 from Image Comics and continues to go strong. Audiences will see it come to life with Jake Gyllenhaal in this world that processed an event that saw 300,000 residents of Philadelphia disappear. A decade later, the government gives up on recovering these people. It leads to the protagonist Nathan Cole, played by the Brokeback Mountain actor, who continues to try to find those who were wiped mysteriously from existence.

The adaption with Jake Gyllenhaal started at Universal. Since then, it swapped to New Republic Pictures. Founders of the studio, Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer, will produce with Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker from their Nine Stories Productions. The comic book writer will join as a producer under his Skybound Entertainment label with Bryan and Sean Furst, and David Alpert.

Jake Gyllenhaal has had a wide array of roles in various sizes, from indies to blockbusters. Nominated for his supporting role in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, the 40-year-old actor has had major Oscar-worthy performances throughout his career that were robbed from him like Stronger, Nightcrawler, and Prisoners. On the flip side from award seasoned films, he has been in major blockbusters like Spider-Man: Far From Home as the iconic villain Mysterio and way back in the day, he was in the disaster flick The Day After Tomorrow. On the smaller side, he has been known for cult classics like Donnie Darko, where he was accompanied by his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce).

While the projects are stacked for the coming years, Jake Gyllenhaal will appear in The Guilty this October with Paul Dano (Okja), Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road), and Ethan Hawke (Training Day). For the foreseeable future, he has lined up Michael Bay’s (Transformers) Ambulance, the adaption of the video game The Division from Ubisoft with Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two), Suddenly with Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Combat Control, The Anarchists vs ISIS, Snow Blind, Rio, Finest Kind, and Francis and the Godfather with Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Oscar Isaac (Dune), and Elle Fanning (The Great). For TV, he will star in the mini-series The Son and Lake Success.

Oblivion Song is one of the many projects Jake Gyllenhaal is producing. Founding Nine Stories in 2015 with Riva Marker, the company has produced a significant chunk of his recent movies since 2017 and what’s to come in the next few years. The company has been attached to experienced directors’ works like David Gordon Green’s (Halloween) Stronger and Tate Taylor’s (Ma) Breaking News in Yuba County. He has also produced directorial debuts for Paul Dano’s Wildlife, Natalie Erika James’ Relic.

The adaptions of Robert Kirkman’s works have been touched by some major names in Hollywood, not just Jake Gyllenhaal. The latest, Amazon’s Invincible, has a stacked cast with Steven Yeun (Minari), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), and Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight).