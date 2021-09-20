J.K. Simmons Set To Have A Crucial Role For Marvel Moving Forward

By Annie Banks | 15 seconds ago

J.K. Simmons has one of the most prolific names in Hollywood, gaining massive respect as a character actor in a high volume of impressive projects. He’s widely recognized for his dramatic roles and voiceover talent though is most popularly known for wanting pictures of Spider-Man. J.K. Simmons made a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in Justice League and recently returned to Marvel Studios as J. Jonah Jameson, the hothead face of The Daily Bugle. J. Jonah Jameson was featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home for the first time since appearing in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy. Hopefully, he’s here to stay.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that J.K. Simmons is in negotiations to return as Commissioner Gordon for the HBO Max Batgirl project, and other reports allege that he could be two-timing the major comic book movie studios. We Got This Covered reports that there is more at Marvel for J.K. Simmons outside of Spider-Man, crediting an anonymous source who supposes that Kevin Feige wants to place the actor in other parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The same website alleges that J. Jonah Jameson will somehow host a cameo in Morbius, though their speculations are purely rumored and lack official confirmation. There have been similar rumors around J.K. Simmons and that he also could join the cast for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Akin to the Morbius rumors, there has been no official confirmation for Simmons to work his way into the Venom sequel. However, the second Venom movie could serve as a transitional unit between the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters and that of the MCU.

Outside of Spider-Man: Far From Home, there have been no other rumblings that could point to J.K. Simmon’s direct involvement in the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home has been drowned by its own theories, so much so that the official plot of Tom Holland’s third solo movie has been warped by fans’ nearly impossible expectations.

If J.K. Simmons happens to turn up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and every rumor regarding former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are true, this would reunite J.K. Simmons and Maguire as their respected characters since Spider-Man 3. It would be a complete shock if Garfield was to return to the Spider-Man franchise due to the poor reception of his two-picture run and his creative differences with Sony Pictures.

Even if J.K. Simmons doesn’t stay in the MCU moving forward and it happens that his cameo was simply a cameo, there are rumors upon rumors that have consumed everything that fans know about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Those who want to see Charlie Cox make his long-awaited return as Matt “Daredevil” Murdock may be out of luck as the actor dismissed predictions that surrounded his incorporation into Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Former Spider-Man actors Jaime Foxx and Alfred Molina are confirmed to return, as is Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange. The multiverse is in the making and will be explored more through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will bring Raimi back to direct. Theories are in abundance as Spider-Man: No Way Home grows closer by the day, with or without J.K. Simmons. No matter how the Homecoming threequel will play out, Marvel fans and anxious moviegoers will either be extremely thrilled or extremely disappointed on December 17, 2021.