Indiana Jones 5 Crew Member Found Dead

By Doug Norrie | 2 mins ago

Some terrible news is coming out of the production and filming for Indiana Jones 5 with the New York Post reporting that a crew member was found dead in a hotel room while on location in Morocco. Nic Cupac was a camera operator for the film and has been described as a veteran of the industry. It is believed that he died of natural causes with no foul play suspected. But it is a tragedy for a film that has faced enormous challenges over the last year-plus.

Nic Cupac had worked on a number of different productions over his many years in the industry. Much of that was work as a grip on movies, an area that he was working this time around in Indiana Jones 5 as well. He’d been on other movies and productions with most recent additions including flicks Cruella, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them, and more. Again, the cause of death isn’t known, and we will report more information when it is available. It is a sad turn of events.

For Indiana Jones 5 Cupac was again working as a grip, a person on the set hired to build and maintain camera equipment. This job is crucial to productions especially with a film like this one that involves a number of set pieces and moving action throughout. The grip, at times, is in charge of building new rigs to support very specific shots. Currently, there is no word whether the tragic death of Nic Cupac will result in further delays.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be the final film for Harrison Ford in the franchise. The 80-year-old first started as the character all the way back in 1981 in Raiders of the Lost Ark. 40 years later he is set to end his run as the character though the production has faced challenges along the way in its filming. For starters, Harrison Ford recently suffered a shoulder injury on set while rehearsing a fight scene. Losing the star in a film will always be a challenge and this one was a major issue. He wasn’t able to return to set until recently.

Following the Indiana Jones 5 injury to Harrison Ford, the actor was shown filming on set and one of the aspects of the production was to de-age the actor. It isn’t known if this is going to be part of a flashback scene or something throughout the story. It could be the latter considering the proposed timeline of the film’s plot. It is rumored to be taking place during the 1960s at the height of the Space Race between the United States and Russia. Mads Mikkelsen is apparently playing a Nazi scientist working for NASA as part of Operation Paperclip, though has ulterior motives in his role. There is rumored to be an element of time travel in here with Mikkelsen’s character working to turn back time so that the Nazis won World War II.

Currently, Indiana Jones 5 is set to release way off in the distance. After moving release date timelines because of Covid-19 and other issues, the date is now set at June 30, 2023. Time will tell if this latest news, or other issues, keeps this date set in stone. We will have more information as it comes in.