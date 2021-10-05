See Images From The Cancelled Lobo TV Show, DC Almost Got It Right

By Michileen Martin | 5 seconds ago

The Main Man just can’t seem to catch a break, and this time his daughter is on the same chopping block he is. Director, producer, and creator Olan Rogers has shared images from a shelved Lobo and Crush animated series he was developing for HBO Max, and the pictures look like the series could’ve been a hit.

Rogers shared the images on his Linkedin feed, and at the same time tagged Coty Galloway who was developing the series with him. Rogers wrote that the pair had a lot of fun developing the series with Warner Media, DC Comics, and HBO Max. He added that it was possible the series could “live one day” but that it was time for him to move on and develop “new projects with new partners.” Below is an image of Lobo from the cancelled series, and following that is one of his half-Czarnian daughter Crush.

If Lobo and Crush had survived, it would hardly be the first time the Main Man had received the animated treatment. Brad Garrett was the first actor to give voice to Lobo in Superman: The Animated Series and again in Justice League. Different voice actors have played him in Young Justice, Legion of Super-Heroes, and Justice League Action. But the only time we’ve gotten anywhere close to the kind of adult-oriented, ultraviolent Lobo reflecting the character of the source material was in the 2000 web-series Lobo.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time the Main Man’s fans have been disappointed because of a cancelled series. Emmet J Scanlan was set to play the intergalactic bounty hunter in a solo series on SyFy spinning out of Krypton, but the live-action Lobo was halted in utero when Krypton — like most of SyFy’s comic book adaptations — got the axe.

People have been trying to get a live-action version of Lobo on the big screen starting at least as early as 2012. Back then, Dwayne Johnson was up for the role with Brad Peyton attached to direct. In 2015, per Cinema Blend, Peyton explained that it was difficult to convince executives into “spending a lot of money to do things correctly,” particularly since Lobo isn’t as well known as marquee DC characters like Batman and Superman.

Since then, The Walking Dead‘s very own Jeffrey Dean Morgan has expressed interest in the role and Dwayne Johnson quickly gave the idea his seal of approval. While they’re hardly the same character, considering how well Morgan played the Comedian in 2009’s Watchmen, it’s easy to imagine him bringing the same kind of brutality and sadistic humor necessary for Lobo.

Another contender has already made time in space as a comic book warrior. Dave Bautista — aka Drax from the Guardians of the Galaxy films — has named Lobo as one of the DC Comics characters he’d love to bring to the big screen, along with the legendary Batman back-breaker, Bane.

The timing of this reveal is interesting, considering DC Comics is currently in the middle of a Crush & Lobo miniseries. Written by Mariko Tamaki with art by Amancay Nahuelpan, Crush & Lobo opens with the titular father luring his daughter to a space prison where he’s being held. With the prison almost completely governed by automated guards, Lobo uses his shared DNA with Crush to trick his daughter into taking his place in prison while he goes free.