Hugh Jackman Has The #1 Movie On Streaming

By Rick Gonzales | 16 seconds ago

Okay, so it may not be the one fans are begging for, but Hugh Jackman has delivered again. His new film, a sci-fi noir thriller, has found its way to the #1 spot on the HBO Max streamer.

Reminiscence stars Hugh Jackman as Nicolas Bannister, who is a different kind of private eye. Instead of looking for people in the real world, he helps clients access their lost memories.

Nick is a vet and is partners with fellow vet Emily “Watts” Sanders (Thandiwe Newton). Together they help clients relive specific memories, her running the equipment while Nick provides the necessary input to help clients reach those memories.

The film is set in Miami, Florida in the distant future where climate change has affected everything around them. With the sea levels rising, Miami is now mostly flooded, and its extreme temperatures have forced the population to mainly live at night.

One day, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) walks in. She has lost her keys and hopes that Nick can retrieve a memory showing her where they are located. Nick is immediately attracted to her. The next evening, Nick visits the club where Mae works as a waitress and singer. Nick’s attraction only intensifies when Mae gets up on stage and sings Nick’s favorite song. The two begin a relationship, much to Watts’ dismay, as she does not trust Mae.

We next find Nick waking up in the sensory deprivation tank, reliving memories of Mae on a loop, a practice that holds dangerous repercussions. Nick is chancing that he could be forever trapped in his memory. We then find out that Nick is reliving his memory of Mae because she disappeared months ago without a word, and he has been searching for her ever since.

Nick and Watts are then hired by prosecutor Avery Castillo to retrieve memories from a man in a coma. It is suspected that the man worked for Saint Joe, a drug kingpin. While searching the man’s memories, Nick sees Mae working as a waitress. As he continues to watch, he sees Mae become Saint Joe’s mistress and get hooked on the highly addictive narcotic, Baca.

Nick’s confrontation with Saint Joe doesn’t end well for Nick, who doesn’t get the information needed and incurs Saint Joe’s wrath. Saint Joe sends his men after Nick and almost finishes the job of drowning him before Watts arrives for the assist and rescue.

Nick is undeterred and continues his quest to find Mae. Now back in Miami, Nick hooks up Watts to his machine to have her relive the last time she encountered Mae. Here, Nick discovers that Mae broke into the vault where Nick and Watts store their client’s memories and that she stole the memory of Elsa Carine. Elsa’s memories include those of a tryst she had with the wealthy and married, land baron Walter Sylvan.

Apparently, their tryst led to Elsa being pregnant and producing a child, one who could be a potential heir to Sylvan’s fortune. Further investigating has Nick finding out that Elsa was recently murdered but the boy was kidnapped by a woman matching Mae’s description.

As Nick gets closer to the truth behind Mae’s disappearance, the walls begin to close in on him. Will true love prevail, or will it have to be relived on an endless loop?

Reminiscence comes from the mind of scribe Lisa Joy, who not only wrote the film but also made her directorial debut with it. If her name sounds familiar, it should. Joy is married to screenwriter, director, and producer Jonathan Nolan, who just so happens to be the brother of Christopher Nolan. Not that that should make much of a deal as it pertains to Joy as she has made a name in Hollywood on her own.

Joy got her writing career going on the excellent HBO series, Pushing Daisies. From there she went on to write for another excellent series, Burn Notice. All this led to Westworld, the highly acclaimed series that she created along with her husband Jonathan.

As for Hugh Jackman, no, this film is not a Ryan Reynolds/Deadpool – Hugh Jackman/Wolverine get-together, though fans would love nothing more. While the two did have a brief battle in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, with Reynolds playing some poorly conceived mute version of the Merc with the Mouth, fans are still clamoring for the two for once and for all duke it out with Reynolds current version of Deadpool.

Hugh Jackman has expressed time and again that his portrayal of Wolverine in the 2017 film, Logan, was the last time he would play the character. Since then, actually, since Reynolds went solo with Deadpool in 2016, he has constantly badgered Jackman about joining him in a Deadpool movie. Jackman hasn’t flinched…yet.

Hugh Jackman did do his pal Reynolds a favor by lending his vocal talents to Reynolds’s latest hit movie, Free Guy. If you haven’t seen it, what are you waiting for? See if you can figure out where Jackman makes his appearance.

Since Hugh Jackman’s “final” turn as Wolverine, he has found himself in a number of movies in stark contrast to Logan. He’s been seen in the musical The Greatest Showman, playing Phineas Taylor “P.T.” Barnum, The Front Runner, playing U.S. Senator Gary Hart whose run to become U.S. President was derailed by a scandalous love affair, and Bad Education, based on the true story of Frank Tassone, a Long Island school superintendent caught up in an epic embezzlement scheme.

While there are no signs of Hugh Jackman returning to the superhero ranks, he does have himself a pretty full calendar. Next up for Jackman is The Son, where he will play Peter, a busy man living his life with his partner and their baby, whose life is turned upside down when his ex-wife arrives with their teenage son, Nicholas.

Hugh Jackman also has The Good Spy, Enzo Ferrari (playing the title character), and Apostle Paul waiting in the wings.

For now, you can catch Hugh Jackman on HBO Max’s number one feature, Reminiscence. You can also hold out hope that Jackman just might bear those adamantium claws one more time.