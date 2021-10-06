A Major Movie Sequel Just Missed Its Release Date And Fans Are Furious

By Faith McKay | 13 seconds ago

It isn’t entirely clear who audiences should be mad at right now about the latest movie delay, but after a lot of poor communication, it seems like Sony Pictures may be to blame for the disappointment of children around the world. Hotel Transylvania 4 was supposed to release in movie theaters several times over the past years. Eventually, Sony Pictures threw their hands up. In August 2021, they sold the final installment of their franchise to Amazon. This seemed like a great idea at the time. Audiences could now stream the sequel at home. Most of the devoted audience base are children. When Amazon Studios appeared to keep their original release date of October 1, 2021, parents were pleased. Hotel Transylvania 4 was finally going to release. Sleepover parties were scheduled. The parents had everything ready to go. And then…

The movie did not appear on Amazon. The streaming service did not update anyone on what was happening, the movie just wasn’t there. And then, when customer service was contacted, things got far worse for those waiting for Hotel Transylvania 4. After one parent tweeted their distress, the Amazon Help twitter account replied with a tweet that has gotten a lot of attention. Take a look.

Hello! We're sorry for the disappointment, but Hotel Transylvania 4 did not get released from the studio today as it was scheduled to be. As soon as it's been released we will be airing it for you! Stay tuned. -Cherron — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) October 1, 2021

Now, it’s unclear what Cherron meant exactly in their Amazon Help Twitter reply. However, their wording–Hotel Transylvania 4 did not get “released” by the “studio” led many users to believe that Cherron is saying Sony Pictures failed to send Amazon the movie they paid for. Amazon has not addressed this or explained it. Neither has Sony Pictures. This could very well mean that Amazon themselves are the “studio” and that they failed to stream it. That’s not what Twitter users decided it meant though. Parents waiting for Hotel Transylvania 4 didn’t have any answers for their children as to why the movie wasn’t streaming on Prime already. The only answer they had was this tweet, which gave them Sony Pictures to blame for this failure. And blame them they have.

Wait…



So Sony sold the film to Amazon in mid-August. Amazon intended to still keep to the planned October 1st release date and just release it then to stream on Prime. And it missed that date this past Friday because Sony…forgot to give them the movie? Really?!?



Just…wow. https://t.co/gvKtxoolS9 — The Schlocketeer (@schlocketeer) October 5, 2021

Sony Forgetting to Release Hotel Transylvania 4 like pic.twitter.com/Ky4EvUYaME — Evil Dan🎃 (@Humble_Squid) October 3, 2021

the ex wife gave me the kids this weekend because I had Amazon prime and promised hotel Transylvania 4. What the fuck am I gonna tell her now? My kids are crying they want to go back to their moms house. — now watch this drive 🏌️ (@jerzahh) October 3, 2021

My kids were so upset You didnt reléase they movie that they started breaking things with a hammer, im so disappointed, sad and without bathrooms 😞 — a solemn man (@azpil_) October 3, 2021

Is this parent claiming that their kids decided to riot? That when Hotel Transylvania 4 didn’t release, their children took social cues from sports fans who light cars on fire, weaponized themselves, and broke the fixtures in the bathrooms? Sounds about right.

My daughter is mildly dissatisfied — big geeza (@Boba_Skett) October 3, 2021

don't release it until adam sandler comes back https://t.co/mcC6hLdl9G — sean (@yandhiisntreal) October 4, 2021

In good news, Giant Freakin’ Robot actually does have an update on the status of Hotel Transylvania 4. In bad news, it did not release on October 1, 2021 and isn’t going to release in October at all. That doesn’t make a lot of sense from a marketing standpoint. The movie has a decidedly spooky bent and an October release would make sense, but that’s just not happening.

Instead, Amazon has released a press release announcing a new release date for the movie. Of note, the press release did not explain what happened with the original release date, or even address that it ever had another one. It only says when parents can now expect to see the movie release on streaming. Hotel Transylvania 4 will release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 14, 2022.