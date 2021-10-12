Home Alone Reboot Trailer Arrives, Return Of Macaulay Culkin As Kevin?

By Annie Banks | 11 seconds ago

Whether they’re asked for not, film studios are determined to create reboots, sequels, and prequels to films that may not need it. Home Sweet Home Alone, a Disney+ original film basing itself on Home Alone (1990), released the first trailer. The Home Alone reboot trailer gives fans a lot of nods to the past. The movie appears to find itself looking to the original for a lead to follow. The classic is muddled down to the bones of Home Alone with generational tweaks in order to capture a more contemporary audience, but feels fairly empty and hollowed out without Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McAllister.

You can watch the Home Alone reboot trailer below.

Though he may have taken a trip back to his theatrical roots, Macaulay Culkin is nowhere to be seen in this Home Alone reboot trailer, despite the “McAllister” badge. For those who didn’t catch that, you can see it below.

Then, the police officer’s face is shown in the Home Alone reboot trailer. But that’s not Kevin McAllister, played by Macaulay Culkin. Is that someone we know, though? Look at the police officer’s face below.

Yes, that is a ghost of the franchise’s past in the Home Alone reboot trailer. A quick look at IMDb confirms that one specific actor at least has reprised his original part. Devin Ratray, who portrayed the character Buzz, is back. IMDb bills Ratray on its cast list and claims that he will revisit the “older brother” character from Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

It’s questioned that if bringing back one former member of the on-screen McAllister family will call back to other cameos in other means. Despite the rumors that have flushed nostalgic fans with hope that Macaulay Culkin will return, as the star McAllister brother or else wise, there are no signs of the actor to be found in the trailer. There has been no definite confirmation on whether the actor will make his way back to what can safely be called his most iconic work in film, and though there is rampant speculation, Macaulay Culkin has not commented on Home Sweet Home Alone. Home Sweet Home Alone streams through Disney+ on November 12, 2021.

Home Sweet Home Alone is a proclaimed reboot of Home Alone, which set Macaulay Culkin up to be one of the most successful child stars of the 1990s. The holiday movie quickly became an American Christmastime classic and is birthed from the creative team of director Chris Columbus and screenwriter John Hughes. Home Alone was followed up by a sequel of its own, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, where Macaulay Culkin maneuvers his way through New York City while once again going head-to-head with the troublesome burglars from the first film.

It’s an unsuspecting, almost surprising choice for Disney to reboot, yet not even Home Alone is safe from being replicated for a new, digital age. After Disney acquired the rights to Fox properties, the Mouse House made haste in recycling old titles into reimagined, rehashed, rebooted, or relaunched entities under the Disney labels. Jojo Rabbit breakout star Archie Yates was cast to fill the shoes that Macaulay Culkin left behind, which begs the question as to what exactly happened to the former child star.

The actor started a website of his own – BunnyEars.com – and presents real facts through a more satirical tone. He describes it as a crossroads between Goop and The Onion. Macaulay Culkin remains active on social media platforms through Twitter and Instagram and stays relevant through popular culture. He was mentioned in Lizzo’s song “Like A Girl,” and then was later seen on stage during one of her concerts. The actor made his way back to acting in 2019 in Seth Green’s dramatic comedy, Changeland, and has made his debut on American Horror Story.