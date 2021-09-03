Hilary Duff Just Revealed A First Look At How I Met Your Father

By Kristi Eckert | 5 seconds ago

CBS’ How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014) is one of the most beloved sitcoms of its time. Since its finale, there have been talks that a sequel to the popular sitcom could be in the works. However, nothing ever came to fruition, that is until Hilary Duff announced back in the spring of 2021 that she would be starring in How I Met Your Father. Following the announcement, fans have been patiently anticipating any updates in the development of the show. Their patience has paid off because earlier today, Hilary Duff gave us a first look at the series’ sequel by posting a set photo on her official Instagram account.

Hilary Duff posted the photo with the short caption, “Hello, I’m Sophie,” effectively introducing herself as the main character. The photo itself shows Hilary Duff, from a quadrant of angles, seated at a bar. Check it out below.

According to CNN, How I Met Your Father, which will stream exclusively on Hulu, was developed by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the same creators as its predecessor. It was authored by This Is Us writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The show’s plot will revolve around Sophie (Hilary Duff) and will begin, at some point in the future, with her telling her son how she met his dad. Just like How I Met Your Mother, the new series will be told through a series of flashbacks and serve as a modern reconstruction and reimagining to the original with a different cast of characters. So Far, Hulu has ordered a full season of ten episodes.

In an interview with People TV, Hilary Duff expressed how lucky and blessed she has felt to be a part of the project. She stated that “I realize these are big shoes to fill, and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”. She went on to say that she initially couldn’t believe that she received the call to play the lead because she had taken a step back from acting, apart from her role on the TV series Younger (2015-2021), in order to concentrate on raising her three children.

It still remains uncertain as to whether or not How I Met Your Father will be as well-received as its precursor, and a release date for the series still has yet to be determined. However, fans who remember Hilary Duff as the precocious teen in the decades-old Disney channel original Lizzie McGuire (2001) can quite possibly look forward to her reprising her role as Lizzie in a resurgence of the series. According to IMDb, the first two episodes for the revival have already been announced, and various characters of the cast are listed as reprising their roles. However, no further details regarding when the show will begin filming or when it could be expected to release have yet to be revealed. In the meantime, while fans wait for the highly-anticipated How I Met Your Mother Sequel and a potential Lizzie McGuire reboot, they can check out the plethora of other Hulu Originals that are currently streaming on the platform.