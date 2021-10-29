Henry Cavill Is A Monster In The Witcher Season 2 Trailer

By Doug Norrie | 2 hours ago

When Henry Cavill finally hits Netflix with The Witcher Season 2, we are going to be treated to a return to one of the more interesting fantasy worlds out there. The Continent is a place of intense evil and foreboding, but there are so many elements wrapped in here that the story has significant room for expansion. And that looks like it is going to be the case with Henry Cavill and company as we gear up for the next run of stories. The Witcher Season 2 extended trailer just dropped and it looks every bit epic, setting the stage for huge fights along a couple of different fronts.

The Witcher Season 2 trailer drops us back into the world of Geralt of Rivia played by Henry Cavill as he continues to come to grips with the destiny bestowed upon him. The world has become no safer, but this next story will focus more on the bind that attaches him to both Freya Allen’s Ciri as well as Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer. Oh, and there are a ton of monsters and other demonic entities at play here. It very much looks like Geralt will have to lean into his monster side to deal with everything going on during this season. Check out what I mean about Henry Cavill in The Witcher Season 2 trailer.

Wow. Just, wow. It’s pretty obvious from The Witcher Season 2 trailer that the production costs and scope have greatly expanded this time around. The first season was a fantastic initial look at the world and budding franchise, but this time it sure appears they are kicking it up a notch. Sweeping scenery and significant world-building look like they are at the forefront of what is happening this season.

It appears more and more that The Witcher Season 2 is more fantasy epic than ever before. And Henry Cavill as Geralt is once again on display with the trailer showcasing a number of different action sets meant to highlight just how powerful this character is in the context of The Witcher’s world.

Directly following the events of the first season, The Witcher Season 2 picks up with Henry Cavill and Freya Allen forming a new relationship of master and prodigy that will begin to define the series going forward. Ciri’s power and Geralt’s tutelage appear to be the central focus with the former struggling to come to grips with her own destiny. Mixed into this we get Geralt battling all manner of evil from armies of undead to creatures out of the nightmare realm. He handles them with brutal efficiency, but this trailer was a tour de force of action.

Whether Henry Cavill and company can reach the same viewing heights and buzz that came with the first season remains to be seen. The Witcher Season 2 has big shoes to fill in this respect. The Witcher was one of Netflix’s most popular offerings ever, topping more than 76 million viewers for its first month on the streamer. It was, at the time, one of the most-streamed series ever. The Witcher Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix on December 17th.