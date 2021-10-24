See Henry Cavill As The New James Bond

By Faith McKay | 9 seconds ago

One YouTuber has put together a deepfake video to show what Henry Cavill would look like as James Bond. They used footage from Timothy Dalton’s turn in the role to bring their vision to life. Now, fans can see what the actor may look like if he gets the chance to replace Daniel Craig.

You can see the deepfake of Henry Cavill as Timothy Dalton’s James Bond below.

According to producer Barbara Broccoli, the search for Daniel Craig’s James Bond replacement won’t begin until 2022. They haven’t moved forward with any considerations for Bond’s future at this point. That puts the studio lightyears behind fans, who have been doing their level best to make their voices heard for a few years now. While actors like Idris Elba are often discussed, a common fan choice has been Henry Cavill. The actor known for his roles as Superman for DC and Geralt of Rivia for The Witcher has said that he’s always wanted to play James Bond, and fans have been steadfast in their support.

The YouTuber didn’t disclose what made them choose Timothy Dalton’s James Bond footage for Henry Cavill, but there are likely several reasons for the choice. One reason is that, as the deepfake points out, the two do look similar. It’s also easy to imagine that Henry Cavill’s take on the character may be similar to how Dalton played him. This may be why so many people fan cast Cavill for the part. While Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan are certainly prominent Bond actors, Timothy Dalton’s brief run is often voted as the best. He took over the character in 1987 from Roger Moore. Timothy Dalton only played the character twice, first in The Living Daylights and then in Licence to Kill.

While Timothy Dalton only got to play the character twice, Daniel Craig has just completed his five-movie run with No Time To Die. The film was delayed due to the pandemic, which left a lot of time for fans to discuss who will eventually replace Daniel Craig. Henry Cavill has shared that he actually tried out for the role when he was in his early 20s.

Ultimately, Daniel Craig won the job. There were likely many reasons the role went to Daniel Craig at the time, but there’s one in particular that changed Henry Cavill’s career. During his audition, he had to play a scene wearing just a towel around his waist. He was told in no uncertain terms that he wasn’t in the right physical shape to play James Bond. The actor has said that information was useful and that honesty helps him. He learned how to train after that, eventually becoming an actor with a career where he often has his shirt off. His abs aren’t likely to be the reason they turn him down for the James Bond role these days.

If Henry Cavill does win the James Bond role, it will join a list of projects currently on his schedule. Right now, he is filming Enola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown. He is also promoting The Witcher season 2, which begins airing on Netflix in December 2021. He will hopefully be filming the third season soon. Beyond that he has several projects lined up, including a Highlander reboot.