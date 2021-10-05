Henry Cavill Is Already Filming His Next Movie, See The Pics

By Michileen Martin | 5 seconds ago

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! Actually it’s Sherlock Holmes. Specifically, it’s Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in photos and video all over Twitter, as the actor begins filming the upcoming sequel Enola Holmes 2.

As reported by Hull Live, part of the Old Town of Kingston upon Hull — an English port city — was transported to the Victorian era for the filming of Enola Holmes 2 and Henry Cavill was on set as the eponymous hero’s older brother, Sherlock Holmes. It didn’t take long before different fan accounts were seeding twitter with video footage and photos from the set.

Netflix Who Forgives And God Henry Cavill Filming Enola Holmes 2

Based on the young adult fiction series The Enola Holmes Mysteries, the first Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix last year and it quickly became one of the biggest cinematic hits the streaming service had ever offered. Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame stars as Enola Holmes whose own intellect and skill rival that of her legendary brother, played by Henry Cavill. Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) stars as Sherlock and Enola’s brother Mycroft, while Helena Bonham Carter plays the Holmes matriarch Eudoria.

Variety reported both Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill were returning for the sequel in May, and later in September confirmed the return of Carter as Eudoria Holmes. Also in September, Netflix reported (via Collider) that Louis Partridge would return to the fan-favorite role of Tewkesbury. Also expected to reprise their roles in Enola Holmes 2 are Susan Wokoma as the martial arts instructor Edith and Adeel Akhtar as Detective Inspector Lestrade. Cast in as of yet undisclosed roles are David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One), Hannah Dodd (Find Me in Paris), Abbie Hern (The Twilight Zone), Gabriel Tierney (Endeavor), and newcomer Serrana Su-Ling. In the meantime, Sam Claflin made it clear he was open to coming back to play the lesser-known Holmes brother, but so far there’s no official word either way.

While Henry Cavill may be the biggest star in either of the Enola Holmes films, on Netflix, the younger Millie Bobby Brown may just give him a run for his money. A week ago, reports surfaced that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos stopped just short of confirming something that’s been in the wind for a while — that Brown would be getting her own Stranger Things spin-off series.

Of course, Henry Cavill is enjoying his own success on Netflix with another book series adaptation. The star has made Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series one of his signature roles, and the series’ second season is set to premiere on Friday, December 17. We’ve also received our own insider reports from a trusted and proven source that Cavill could be taking the action out of the TV series and into a movie for The Witcher.

As for when we can expect to see Brown, Henry Cavill, and the rest in Enola Holmes 2, the only word we have so far is that it will be on Netflix some time in 2022. The first film took over a year between the beginning of principal photography and its Netflix release, though that was largely due to Enola Holmes originally being a Warner Bros. property that Netflix picked up after the COVID-19 pandemic made its scheduled theatrical release — April 2020 — impossible.