Hellboy TV Series In Development

The future of the Hellboy franchise has been shrouded in darkness ever since the resounding failure of its 2019 released reboot starring David Harbour. But the dedicated fans of the Dark Horse comic book character and the original Hellboy films have still held hope for more adaptations to continue depicting the adventures of the beloved demonic beast turned superhero. And these dreams have finally come true as it has now been confirmed that a Hellboy tv series is in development!

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Millennium Media’s president Jeffrey Greenstein talked at length about the different projects the production company is working on. He revealed that while to date, they have limited their scope to only films, they are now planning on expanding their many successful franchises via the world of television. These projects include series based on Has Fallen, Rambo, Expendables, as well as…wait for it…a Hellboy tv series.

Unfortunately, that’s the extent of the information currently available for the prospective Hellboy tv series. But at least the franchise is still progressing as opposed to the bleak revelation made by David Harbour after 2019’s Hellboy became a box office bomb. At the time, he blamed fans of Guillermo del Toro, the writer-director of the original Hellboy films, for ruining the 2019 movie’s run at the box office. He believes that they made a “fun” movie but the Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman fanbase were against the reboot from the day it was first announced.

In 2019, Lionsgate pulled Hellboy from the theaters after it barely managed to earn $46 million worldwide as it was attracting a steady stream of massively negative reviews. Despite a stellar cast and Harbour’s much-appreciated attempts to play his character with finesse, the film wasn’t well-received by the critics or the audience. At the time, David Harbour confirmed with ComicBook.com that as far as he knows, there are no plans of making a sequel for his Hellboy movie even though the studio “really liked what I did.”

As for the original Hellboy films from del Toro, initially, the plans were to make a third movie. Back in 2009, a sequel to Hellboy II: The Golden Army, titled Hellboy III: Dark Worlds, was in development. Along with Guillermo del Toro, who was returning as the film’s director and writer, the actors from the first two films- Ron Perlman as Hellboy, Selma Blair as Liz Sherman, Doug Jones as Abe Sapien, Seth MacFarlane as Johann Krauss, and Jeffrey Tambor as Tom Manning were also set to reprise their respective roles.

By 2017, the plans were canceled due to funding issues and it is was announced that instead a reboot of the franchise will be made with an entirely new cast and director. But in case, the studio ever plans to complete the trilogy, actor Ron Perlman has assured that even though 2019’s critically and commercially disappointing reboot took the place of the third film, he is still willing to reprise his role as Hellboy if Guillermo gets a chance to fulfill his vision for the franchise.