See The New He-Man Trailer Promise Bigger Fights And More Skeletor

Earlier this year, Netflix debuted a brand new two-parter He-Man series on its platform, Masters of the Universe: Revelation by Kevin Smith. The series is a direct continuation of the original 1983 animated series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and picked up abandoned storylines to give fitting conclusions to its many character arcs. While the reception to Part 1 has been mixed, with many expressing their disappointment with how Smith has revamped the story, the recently-debuted trailer for Part 2 establishes that the second half of the series is here to erase all complaints in the most spectacular ways possible!

Check out the new He-Man trailer below:

Last we saw He-Man and his team, they were busy countering the massive attack on Castle Grayskull by Skeletor. In the ensuing chaos, many secrets are exposed. For example, Prince Adam is He-Man. Also, the castle hides the Hall of Wisdom, which contains the source of all power in Eternia. While He-Man puts a stop to Skeletor’s plans, magic itself is erased from Eternia. He-Man and Skeletor seemingly die while battling each other. But it is soon revealed that the former isn’t really dead and is actually in another realm, Preternia. He-Man once again returns to Eternia and restores magic only to discover that Skeletor is alive as well. Part 1 ended with Skeletor fatally stabbing He-Man and stealing the Sword of Power.

Those desperately wondering about the fate of He-Man and Eternia don’t have to wait for Part 2 to debut as the new official trailer of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is filled with spoilers (but with the promise of more to come!). Like Prince Adam not only survives the brutal stab but also discovers that he doesn’t need the sword to summon the power–it has been residing in him the whole time. One of the most epic moments in the trailer is him sharing this jaw-dropping revelation with Skeletor who looks on in shock as Adam changes into Savage He-Man without the Sword and gives the villain the sound thrashing he deserves.

The voice cast of Masters of the Universe Revelation Part 2 includes Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Liam Cunningham as Duncan / Man-At-Arms, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn “Lyn” / Majestra, Diedrich Bader as King Randor/Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman as Orko, Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Harley Quinn Smith as Illena, Tiffany Smith as Andra, Stephen Root as Cringer / Battle Cat, Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man, Alan Oppenheimer as Moss-Man, and Jay Tavare as Wun-Dar. The latest additions to the cast include Method Man as Clamp Champ), Dee Bradley Baker as Savage He-Man, and Danny Trejo as Ramm Man.

The upcoming Part 2 of the He-Man series is helmed by Kevin Smith who also directed the first part. He is also on board as an executive producer along with Ted Biaselli, Adam Bonnett, Rob David, Christopher Keenan, and Frederic Soulie. The film is being produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios and Mattel Television. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 is all set to debut on Netflix on November 23, 2021.