New He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Series Gets An Awesome Trailer

By Apeksha Bagchi | 20 seconds ago

Netflix is all set on reviving the fan-favorite character, He-Man. Mere weeks after Kevin Smith’s 2D animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 landed on Netflix, the first official trailer of another animated show (this time in 3D)- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – centered around the iconic superhero has been dropped. And while it has been highlighted that the series is for a younger audience, its amazing trailer ensures that no one dares to miss out on binging on its excellent story complete with awesome characters.

When Netflix had announced He-Man and the Masters of the Universe last year, the synopsis provided for the series revealed that the story will focus on a young lost prince on the planet of Eternia. One day, he discovers the powers of the Grayskull and becomes He-Man! His transformation means that he is now the number one enemy of the evil Skeletor and to gear up for their classic battle, where the winner becomes the ultimate Master of the Universe, both sides start putting together a team of mighty warriors.

The newly debuted trailer of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe provides us with the first glimpse of the CG-animated reimagination of the classic tale. We meet the new He-Man, Adam, who isn’t born a mighty hero but has a heart of gold. In fact, the trailer even includes the moment he transforms into the superhero! His team of rookie heroes- Master of technology, Master of Wild, Master of Demolition, and a Master of Magic- might not be the most experienced team but they are 100% devoted to their quest of saving their planet Eternia from the mighty tyrant Skeletor. Again, even though the Netflix show is aiming at a younger audience, the cool battle scenes, complete with enchanted weapons and amped up on high-octane action are a treat for every He-Man fan, no matter their age. Check out the trailer below:

In a statement, issued when the He-Man reboot series at Netflix was first announced, Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Business Development at Mattel, had marveled at the “passionate fan-base” the character enjoys, making the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe one of the “most iconic global franchises of all time.” With the new series, they aim to reenvision the classic characters from the franchise in ways that resonate with both old and new fans.

The Netflix series, made by Mattel Television and DreamWorks Animation Television, is being executive produced by Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan, and Rob David. The writers of this He-Man revival include Peter Binswanger, Heath Corson, Amanda Deibert, Keely MacDonald, Lila Scott, Matt Drdek, Julie Benson, and Shawna Benson.

The voice cast of He-Man and The Masters of the Universe includes Yuri Lowenthal as He-Man/Adam/Tuvar, David Kaye as Cringer/Battle Cat, Grey Griffin as Evelyn/Evil-Lyn, Antony Del Rio as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Roger Craig Smith as Kronis/Trap-Jaw/General Dolos, Fred Tatasciore as King Randor/Baddrah, Tom Kenny as Ork-0/RK Units, Max Mitchell as Kitty, Kimberly Brooks as Teela/Eldress/Sorceress, Trevor Devall as R’Qazz/Beast Man, Judy Alice Lee as Krass/Ram Ma’am, Ben Diskin as Skeletor/Prince Keldor, and Max Stubington as Young Adam. The series is scheduled to debut on Netflix on September 16, 2021.