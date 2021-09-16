Harry Potter Has A New TV Show With Helen Mirren

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

Harry Potter fans are going to be pumped about this one. And Harry Potter experts might even have a chance to walk away with real prizes. A new game show has been announced (via Collider) that will pit fans of the franchise against each other in a contest to see who knows the most about the Marauder’s Map, Unforgivable Curses, Quidditch, Muggles, and the wizarding world at large. A new game show, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is coming soon and will be hosted by none other than Helen Mirren.

Helen Mirren will act as the host/ emcee of the contest which will be a quiz game show featuring the elite of the elite when it comes to Harry Potter knowledge. Broadcast on TBS, the show will take some of the themes of the books/ movies and begin by dividing contestants into different houses before embarking on the competition. Think the Goblet of Fire, but likely without Voldemort waiting at the end to ice one of the contestants. It appears the show will focus more on trivia from the movies from the books, but there is likely to be a significant overlap of course.

Helen Mirren will host the four episodes of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses though it is being reported that there will be a number of surprise guests along the way. I doubt we see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint as Harry, Hermione, and Ron respectively, though anything is possible. The trivia show will have 100s of questions about the franchise with contestants having to prove their mettle when it comes to this world. Considering the size and scope of the world created by J.K. Rowling, there is more than enough source material to draw from while getting into some of the real wizarding weeds.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone came out all the way back in 2001 and this new game show will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie. Based on the wildly popular (understatement) book series of the same name, the movie franchise encompassed eight movies that took home more than $7.7 billion dollars at the box office worldwide over its decade-long run. Deathly Hallows Part 2, the franchise finale, took home the most with $1.3 billion.

Helen Mirren never had a part in the Harry Potter film franchise though she appears pumped about this new gig saying, “I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role…” franchise. Frankly, she would have fit right into the film series. Most recently, she took part in another billion-dollar franchise when she appeared in the latest Fast & Furious installment F9. She even joined a scene with Vin Diesel hopping into a car for an iconic drifting moment.

Helen Mirren and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will premiere later this year on Warner Bros. platforms Cartoon Network and TBS and then will be available for folks to stream on HBO Max. So dust off your wands and cloaks, break out a spellbook, fend off some Dementors and get ready to test your Harry Potter knowledge with some of the best out there.