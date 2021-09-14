Hailee Steinfeld Is Unrecognizable In Outrageous Met Gala Look

By Annie Banks | 7 seconds ago

The Met Gala is one of the most fashion-forward events of the year. All who attend are asked to dress their best, and then dramatize their looks to the max. High fashion comes with high standards, especially at an event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. In past years, attendees were asked to physically embody the theme of the gala. The 2021 theme was American Independence, and while the attire didn’t exactly adhere to the theme as expected, guests such as Hailee Steinfeld showed up in bold, borderline outrageous attire.

Responses and reactions were mixed as the actress sported a look that made her appear almost unrecognizable. The 24-year-old Hawkeye star swaps long, dark hair and a quiver perched over her shoulder for a champaign-colored Iris Van Herpen dress, blond bob, and bleached eyebrows to match. Those who saw the photos needed to make sure they weren’t fooling themselves, wanting to make sure that it was actually Hailee Steinfeld in the pictures. Some mistook her as pop singer Bebe Rexha before realizing that it was indeed the actress beneath the surprising look.

Hailee Steinfeld’s architectural ensemble spots winglike detailing around a neutrally colored bodysuit. Each leaflike appendage is intricately detailed with silvery-white, vein-like foils that extend off of the physical dress itself. Hairstylist Ruslan Nureev was the artist behind the actress’s new ‘do and posted on Instagram that he wanted to do something different in exchange for the long, dark hair. The young star attended the Met Gala in 2019 with a more colorful, tiered dress with “no photos please” embroidered across the skirt. In 2018, she took to the red carpet in a white dress paired with a gem-studded crown atop her head, and in 2015, Hailee Steinfeld ravished in a red satin gown.

The actress was not the only star to be spotted at this year’s Met Gala, which tailored its guest list due to COVID-19 guidelines. Kim Kardashian joined Hailee Steinfeld at the event while donning a black zentai suit with an excess of fabric trains trailing after her. Kendall Jenner took to a sheer, form-fitting with jewels abundant, and Billie Eilish retains her Marilyn Monroe-like cut and color, and former Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams shows off an intense look with an even edgier updo.

Hailee Steinfeld’s next big role lends more than just her voice to Marvel Studios after she was voice cast as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the Spider-Verse sequel. She’ll take on the role of Kate Bishop in the upcoming Hawkeye series based on the Matt Fraction and David Aja comics Hawkeye: My Life as a Weapon. In the comics, Bishop is a sharpshooting protege that knows her way around a bow and is taken under the wing of Clint “Hawkeye” Bishop as the pair takes on the plight of street-level crime. It’s anticipated that the Hawkeye series, a Disney+ exclusive, will remain faithful to Hawkeye’s origins and the loss of his hearing. So far, the series seems to line up with the canon as faithfully as it can while keeping Hawkeye’s Marvel Cinematic Universe lore afloat. More comic-accurate comics cut Hailee Steinfeld out to be more easily recognized, especially outside of her Met Gala attire.