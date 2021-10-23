A New Gwyneth Paltrow Sex Series Is Blowing Up On Netflix

By Doug Norrie | 9 seconds ago

Gwyneth Paltrow has a production climbing up the streaming charts right now, but it might not be something you would expect. The actress and entrepreneur has a new series on Netflix and it is already becoming one of the top hits for the streamer. Sex, Love, and Goop is currently ranked in the top-10 on the platform both domestically and worldwide. And it isn’t the kind of thing you would immediately figure coming from Paltrow. This is a reality series exploring the intimacy between couples and ways for them to explore sexuality under the watchful and famous eye of Gwyneth Paltrow. Sounds great.

In this new series, Gwyneth Paltrow acts as a host and producer and puts couples in the proverbial hot seat about their relationship. They’ve come to Paltrow and her bevy of sex experts in an effort to help spice things up in the bedroom. Depending on your sexual tolerance levels, the descriptions of some of the episodes might read a little NSFW, but rest assured this is all about achieving new things in the bedroom (and beyond) while the couples apparently open up with each other and the camera. The couples are there to either reignite things in their sex lives that have passed them by or learn about new stuff they never even thought possible. And again, Gwyneth Paltrow is keeping her watchful eye over everything. Check out the trailer for Sex, Love, and Goop.

Sex, Love, and Goop dropped six episodes for its first season on Netflix. The first episode sets the stage for what is to come with an introduction to the couples and some of the experts in the field who’ll be handling the instruction. Gwyneth Paltrow is there as much as a moderator as anything else, meeting some of the folks but also talking to the experts to get a better vibe for the situation. But really what she’s there to do is to hock some wares because this whole thing screams of corporate sponsorship.

Ok, so you’ve heard of the words “sex” and “love” before, but probably not “goop” in this context. That’s because in a little twist of branding it’s there to highlight the company that she founded. Goop is described as a lifestyle company that has all kinds of products for sale. Some are of the standard variety like lip balm, skincare kits, clothes, shoes, and jewelry. But they’ve got a sex arm of the company too with such products as the “This smells like my orgasm” candle, and Whet Plant-Bases Sex Serum. These are just a few of the offerings Gwyneth Paltrow and company have up for sale on the site.

Goop did run into something of a negative press cycle sometime back when there was an apparent problem with one of their products. That was when the Gwyneth Paltrow Vagina candle was reported to have been exploding in people’s living rooms. Nothing much turned up from this except the hilarious headlines. But there was some question, for a bit, as to whether these were safe to light up inside people’s houses.

Except for this latest foray into reality television on Netflix, Gwyneth Paltrow has been taking it mostly easy on the acting front. She reprised her Pepper Potts role in Avengers End Game and there have been some rumors circulating that she would come back into the role at some point. A few months back it seemed like she might have been in talks with Marvel to come back in some superhero fashion at some point for the studio. But those talks do seem to have cooled down in the short term.

Gwyneth Paltrow was recently involved with another Netflix production as well. That’s when she took on a smaller role in the Ryan Murphy-led The Politician. She plays the role of star Ben Platt’s mother in the first and second seasons. Other than that though, she’s been mostly focused on running her company and then promoting it on this newest Netflix show. It will be interesting to see if there is enough of an audience for Sex, Love, and Goop to warrant more stories about couples widening their sexual landscape while Gwyneth Paltrow keeps tabs on the situation.