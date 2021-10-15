Gina Carano Joined By Famous Actors’ Son In Upcoming Western

By Jason Collins | 6 seconds ago

Model and singer-songwriter Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, son of actors Daniel Day-Lewis (Gangs of New York, Lincoln) and Isabelle Adjani (Diabolique, French Women), is going to make his American feature film debut alongside Gina Carano in the recently announced western Terror On The Prairie.

According to Deadline, this will be Day-Lewis’s first appearance as an adult, given that he previously appeared as a child actor 20 years ago, in 2002’s French-language drama Adolphe, directed by Benoit Jacquot. Now, the all-grown-up Gabriel Kane is set to appear alongside Gina Carano in the upcoming movie Terror On The Prairie, playing the role of The Kid, an outlaw whose seeming innocent appearance and facade actually hides a darker reality. As it was previously revealed, the filming is underway in Montana.

The movie centers around a pioneering family that fights back against a gang of outlaws, terrorizing them on their newly built farm. Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis has joined Gina Carano and the rest of the cast, including Travis Mills, Matthias Hues, Rhys Becker, Izzy Marchall, and many others. And while this will mark Day-Lewis’ debut as an adult actor, it’s worth noting that this is Gina Carano’s first film project after she was fired from her role as Cara Dune from The Mandalorian.

As per our previous report, Gina Carano was fired from the massively successful Star Wars spin-off television show The Mandalorian, following a series of public, controversial posts about COVID-19 vaccines, anti-vax, and anti-mast stances. These posts caused a massive social media campaign aimed at Disney to have the actress fired. Subsequently, Disney announced that the actress wouldn’t return for the Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Carano, however, found out about her firing at the same time as everyone else involved in the show, which drew some mixed reactions from the fans, and the cast, aimed at Disney.

Following her departure from The Mandalorian and blacklisting by Hollywood, Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire, an American conservative political commentator and media host, announced his partnership with Gina Carano to help maintain her career. According to various reports, Carano will star in White Knuckle, portraying a strong-willed woman who fights back at the serial killer who’s been targeting her. Unfortunately, White Knuckle filming was postponed until early 2022, giving Carano more time to work on the upcoming film, Terror on the Prairie.

When it comes to Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, the 26-year-old isn’t shy about his appearance on the silver screen. And why would he be; his father, Daniel Day-Lewis, is regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation and the only man to win three Best Actor Oscars and three competitive acting Academy Awards. On the other hand, two-time Oscar-nominated Adjani, Gabriel-Kane’s mother, already shared a silver screen with her son in Adolphe. She’s also known for her appearances in outstanding films such as Camille Claudel and La Reine Margot. She’s also a highly-accomplished actress, considering that she’s the only actress to ever win five Cesar prizes.

Terror in the Prairie, starring Gina Carano and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, is set to release sometime in the spring of 2022.