Star Wars Fans Launch Another Assault On Disney For Firing Gina Carano

It seems like Disney and Lucasfilm can’t catch a break after firing The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano. The actress was released from her contract in February after sharing several controversial social media posts on her Instagram story. In one of the posts, she compared today’s divided political climate to Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children,” the post read. It also included a quote that said, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Although the shockingly inaccurate posts were slammed by most, others have come to the defense of Gina Carano and continue to voice their displeasure on every official Star Wars social media platform.

In the comments section of a video on the Star Wars YouTube page, one fan wrote, “Gina Carano pointed out that «normalizing» hatred of people with different believes (religious or political) is bad. Disney hated that, so they fired her.”

While another said, “Gina Carano did nothing wrong. But nice work Lucasfilm… thanks for exposing yourselves for the irrational wild-eyed weirdos you are.”

The rest of the comments follow a similar pattern, with some folks quoting a Forbes article that said, “Disney’s firing of Gina Carano is confusing and hypocritical, lacking sound management.”

Gina Carano who appeared on The Mandalorian for two seasons was infamously fired via a press statement from Disney which said the actress is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Regarding her social media posts, the statement added that “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

When Gina Carano made her debut as Cara Dune in the Star Wars spin-off series, fans were excited to see a female mercenary brawling with bad guys. They gravitated toward Dune and for a while, Carano seemed to appreciate the love for her character, even tweeting support to fans.

But that relationship soured in 2020 after the former MMA fighter posted a slew of controversial tweets about mask-wearing and hypothetical voter fraud. Those tweets received intense backlash from fans who also accused Gina Carano of mocking transgender pronouns on social media and refusing to use her platform to support the fight against racism. Still, a lot of Mandalorian fans remain supportive of Gina Carano. They feel that her firing is just another example of censorship and cancel culture gone too far.

Unfortunately, the Star Wars spinoff universe has seen some similar uproar like the Gina Carano issue in the past. Rosario Dawson, who appears as Ahsoka Tano in the show, also weathered anti-trans discrimination claims. The actress called the accusations “baseless” and the accuser later withdrew the claims voluntarily. And in 2018 Rachel Butera, who voiced Leia Organa in the animated series Star Wars Resistance, was recast after mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s voice on social media during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian is set five years after Return of the Jedi and 25 years before The Force Awakens. The story follows a Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered being, called The Child (aka Baby Yoda), from falling into the hands of the Imperial Empire.

Although the plot for The Mandalorian Season 3 remains a mystery, most of the cast is expected to return. Pedro Pascal will (obviously) continue to star as Din Djarin, with Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) returning as well.