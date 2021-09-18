Giancarlo Esposito Starring In Netflix Choose Your Own Adventure Movie

By Kristi Eckert | 5 seconds ago

Filmmaking legend Ridley Scott is famous for directing iconic movies like Alien (1979), Blade Runner (1982), Thelma & Louise (1991), and Body of Lies (2008) is now teaming up with Netflix to produce a choose your own adventure series entitled Jigsaw. Screen Rant announced that Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) would fill the lead role for the highly-anticipated project.

Giancarlo Esposito will star in Jigsaw as Leo Pap, an experienced leader of a New York City-based crime syndicate. Specific plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Deadline did detail that the show will cover the story of one of the largest heists ever executed over the course of eight episodes, in which viewers will have the ability to choose the paths that the characters embark on next.

Given that Giancarlo Esposito has a New York City upbringing, that is sure to lend itself as an asset to the role. The show is actually filming at Netflix’s brand new studio in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Giancarlo Esposito will be joined by a well-rounded cast. The ensemble series will also feature Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Jordan Mendoza, and Niousha Noor. In addition to Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and Jordan Sheehan will also serve as executive producers. The series was inspired in part by Eric Garcia’s book Matchstick Men, and also by the $70 million dollars in bonds that vanished during Hurricane Sandy’s onslaught on New York City back in 2012.

Giancarlo Esposito can now add Jigsaw to his lengthy and highly impressive portfolio. While he was arguably made famous for his work on Breaking Bad (Gus Fring), he has also garnered recognition from a whole host of other projects, as well. Including The Boys (Stan Edgar), The Mandalorian (Moff Gideon), and Better Call Saul (Gus Fring). In fact, Giancarlo Esposito recently delighted fans when he announced that they could expect to see a lot more of Moff Gideon in the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian.

Giancarlo Espositio’s Moff Gideon is a bad guy that fans love to hate and can look forward to seeing more of in season three of The Mandalorian. However, Esposito plays a different type of bad guy in Amazon Prime’s The Boys (2019), as the sinister CEO of the evil Vought corporation. The Boys also has an upcoming third season that is set to drop sometime in 2022. The last time fans saw Stan Edgar he made quite the deal with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) that Butcher still has yet to deliver on. It will certainly be interesting to see how that twisted agreement resolves itself.

Giancarlo Esposito is an actor who has a diverse array of solid work and is someone who continues to impress fans with his expansive portfolio of projects that keep viewers engaged and perpetually coming back for more. Jigsaw is another project that will undoubtedly impress and while there is no official release date as of yet fans can look forward to its landing on Netflix sometime in the Fall of 2022.