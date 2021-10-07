Giancarlo Esposito Slams Unvaccinated Mandalorian Workers

By Faith McKay | 14 seconds ago

Giancarlo Esposito is an actor excited to get back to work. He’s on a lot of great shows, so that’s understandable. He played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and again in Better Call Saul. He’s Stan Edgar in The Boys. And, of course, he is Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. For that last series, he is facing filming Mandalorian season 3, a task that’s been complicated by COVID-19 and developing protocols in the industry. For the actor, though, he feels like things are pretty clear.

The people working with Giancarlo Esposito, or around anyone else, should be vaccinated. He seems to respect the choice not to get vaccinated for COVID-19–if you decide to go live on an island and sequester yourself. If you’re going to be around other people, he feels that you have an obligation to be part of the solution, not the problem. If not, you’re disrespecting those around you. Of course, he said this in a much plainer and straightforward manner via The Hollywood Reporter.

“If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself,” Giancarlo Esposito advises those who would like to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. “[Otherwise] you’re saying ‘F*ck you’ to all you other human beings. We all have to do it if we want to live. I don’t understand how people don’t vaccinate. For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer. I’m not downing anyone who doesn’t want to vaccinate. Don’t work. Go ride it out somewhere where you’re not going to compromise anyone else if you get it.”

Currently, Hollywood is still making decisions when it comes to COVID-19 and safety in the workplace, which means it’s up to actors and crew themselves to decide how they feel safe and where and when they are comfortable returning to work. It sounds like Giancarlo Esposito has strong opinions and has drawn some lines for himself on what should happen, but he hasn’t shared how he is handling those decisions in his day-to-day working life. For some stars, the lines have been more clear. For example, Jennifer Aniston has revealed she isn’t allowing unvaccinated people around her. She feels she has a responsibility to do her best not to catch and spread the virus to those who are in her life, so she isn’t going to be around anyone more likely to give her COVID-19.

Similarly, Sean Penn currently has a series called Gaslit he is starring in with Julia Roberts. It took months for him to come to a deal with the studio when he said he would only work with a vaccinated crew. The actor has been working with organizations to promote vaccination and he felt it would be irresponsible to work with crew who are unvaccinated. For Giancarlo Esposito, he clearly feels that he shouldn’t be around unvaccinated people and is making his opinions known. He is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. He hasn’t shared any misgivings about how things are being handled on The Mandalorian set, which is filming its third season this year despite the pandemic.

While Giancarlo Esposito would like the unvaccinated to go live on an island, he is vaccinated and returning to his role as Moff Gideon for The Mandalorian. He is also signed on for a new heist project called Jigsaw from Ridley Scott, which is set to stream on Netflix. The story is set to follow the events of Hurricane Sandy and the $70 million in bonds that went missing in Manhattan during the disaster.