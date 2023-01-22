Scream’s Ghostface Killer Is Trending Because Of Guns, And Everyone’s Divided

The trailer for Scream 6 shows Ghostface using a gun and fans are divided over it.

“Ghostface never used a gun”



Explain this to Randy. pic.twitter.com/qEylaQAEEQ — Ej+ (@ej_leeson) January 22, 2023

The times are a’changin and many believe we’ve hit a new low as a society as, in the premiere trailer for Scream VI, the iconic franchise villain, Ghostface, has put the knives back on the chopping block and picked up a gun. And, while many are taking to Twitter to share their upset over the killer’s latest weapon of choice, others like in the post that you can see above, are pointing out that the Scream baddy has always used a firearm, including Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis, who was one of the killers in the first feature back in 1996.

Piggybacking off this single origin example of Ghostface wielding a bullet-firing weapon, someone else shared a comprehensive list of the unmasked killers throughout the years, with a total of nine different folks pointing guns Sidney Prescott’s (Neve Campbell) way. Others are referencing the legendary and gore-filled killing of Tatum Riley (Rose McGowan) in the first film, telling naysayers that Ghostface has always turned to different methods for their slaughter. In case you forgot, Dewey’s (David Arquette) sister Tatum reached the end of her life after Ghostface smashed her to pieces using the innovative technique of a garage door.

My guy killed someone with a garage door in 1996 and so I’m having trouble taking it seriously when you complain that Ghostface can’t have a gun pic.twitter.com/3JIwS3SFIX — Anya Stanley (@BookishPlinko) January 20, 2023

Still, others are saying that Ghostface using a gun is “petty,” with one Twitter user reminding the villain that they’re not a “mass shooter,” and to stick to their classic knife-wielding, serial-killing ways. To say that the world is completely split on the murderer’s choice of vengeance and chaos would be an understatement with one person even calling it “wrong.” Another fan points out that not only does this version of Ghostface have a gun, but he also has “a Batcave”, which, from the trailer, appears to be a cave-like room paying homage to all the Ghostfaces who have come before.

ghostface adding a gun to his weaponry is so petty. Like sir your a serial killer not a MASS SHOOTER pic.twitter.com/0w87NjgwjL — bitch i’m here (@itsmeTACOBELLA) January 18, 2023

Scream VI follows those recently hunted by Ghostface out of the town of Woodsboro and into New York City. It’s a family affair with sisters, Samantha (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) and twins Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks (Mason Gooding) striking out to chase their dreams in the Big Apple. There, they’ll come face to face with familiar franchise faces like Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), and, of course, Ghostface and his gun(s).

Ghostface using a gun seems wrong. — Mississippi Red (@LegendaryMKC) January 22, 2023

While Neve Campbell won’t be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott, fans were elated with the news that Panettiere would be making a return as Scream 4 survivor Kirby Reed, as well as the debut appearance of Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) as a police officer. Meanwhile, Scream 5 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back to helm the feature, picking up the torch from the late Wes Craven after he passed away back in 2015. Responsible for Ghostface picking up a gun are returning writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who also penned the script for the previous installment.

This Ghostface uses guns and has a Batcave!!! 🔥👏🖤👻🔪 pic.twitter.com/DpKhXjSb2c — R O B E R T 🔪 A N T H O N Y (@robanthonyeadon) January 22, 2023

With Ghostface breaking the law and staying strapped with an arsenal of guns (conceal and carry is illegal in New York City!) fans are sure to be nervous for our group of survivors. You can check out more of the Twitter discourse below.