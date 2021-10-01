Exclusive: Venom vs. Spider-Man Villain Revealed

By Doug Norrie | 4 seconds ago

With the news that Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is going to bring in Tom Holland’s Peter Parker for upcoming movies, setting up a Venom vs. Spider-Man villain will be central to the new story. There’s been speculation about how these worlds would begin to overlap, and whether they would be at odds or working together. Now, Giant Freakin Robot has the exclusive from our trusted and proven source about who Tom Holland and Tom Hardy will team up to fight when they finally hit the big screen together. It looks like Toxin is going to be the Venom vs. Spier-Man villain and it will definitely offer up a significant challenge for both symbiote and web-slinger alike.

In terms of timeline and story arcs, using Toxin as the Venom vs. Spider-Man villain makes a lot of sense. For starters, the character is another symbiote much in the same form as Venom. And he is an offshoot of the Carnage symbiote which also lines up because that’s who we will see in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Ramping up the evil in this sense is a natural progression for the Venom character and will offer Holland’s Spider-Man the first piece of onboarding into this rather new and sinister world.

The Venom vs. Spider-Man villain could end up teaming the two together by the time it is all said and done, though the titular characters are likely at odds to start things off. Remember, Venom is one of Spider-Man’s primary enemies in the comics, at least for long stretches. That being said, he’s been set up as something of a hero in these first movies. Though while Tom Hardy’s Brock helps to balance the inherent evil, there are still undercurrents of menace, the idea that Venom will ultimately take the fight to Spider-Man’s doorstep. But it looks like they will have to take on Toxin first.

For some background on this Venom vs. Spider-Man villain, we know that Toxin as a symbiote does take control of another body much like Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and then Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kassady. Toxin enters the body of a police officer, Patrick Mulligan. At first, it is a hero turn, but things go south and Toxin becomes even more powerful than the symbiotes we’ve seen up until this point.

Spoiler alert coming for Venom Let There Be Carnage. Before we get to Toxin as the Venom vs. Spider-Man villain, we have to sort out just how the latter two end up dovetailing in terms of story. Some of that is starting to take shape. Spoilers coming right after this sentence, beware. We already know from the leaked post-credits scene in Let There Be Carnage that Tom Holland makes an appearance at the end of the movie. It’s merely in the form of Tom Hardy’s Brock being transported to a different universe, one with Peter Parker in it. It is a “gift” of Venom’s and it’s clear that the symbiote wants a taste of Peter Parker. That’s the first real move we’ve seen in uniting these two universes.

Before we get a Venom vs. Spider-Man villain we need the next two movies to come out. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released this weekend. And Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for later in the year on December 17th. Big things are happening in this universe and this is setting up to be a fascinating, multi-way showdown of great characters.