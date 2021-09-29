Exclusive: Tom Holland Has A Huge Deal In Place With Netflix

By Faith McKay | 19 seconds ago

Tom Holland is a rising star. While still only 25 years old, he’s gained a lot of attention as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Audiences are extremely excited to see him in his third solo title, Spider-Man: No Way Home. But in recent years, we’ve seen the actor break away when he could for roles outside of Marvel. He was in another Russo Bros film with Cherry, he was in Chaos Walking, and he is currently signed on for Uncharted. If he wants to have a lasting acting career, these seem like smart breaks from his most popular role. But he has to have more on the horizon, right? Thanks to some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve learned that Tom Holland has signed a huge deal with Netflix.

The streaming service has been known for signing major deals that gain a lot of attention. Netflix has proven they’re willing to pay for top talent and gain huge audiences along the way. It’s no surprise then that Tom Holland has decided to sign on for a major deal with the streaming service. While we were able to uncover that a deal has been made, we do not have confirmed details on what that deal includes. It’s possible that the actor has already agreed to certain roles, a series, or has even simply signed a deal for a particular number of movies or series.

With Tom Holland’s fame currently so high, hopefully, the star did hammer out some details on what kinds of projects he’ll be working on. Signing on for projects bound to take off will help him grow beyond Marvel. We’ve seen this work for actors like Henry Cavill, who has taken on both Enola Holmes and The Witcher for Netflix. Even if the star is never destined to play Clark Kent for the DC Extended Universe again, his career is certainly on the rise, and Netflix has been a major part of that.

So what kind of roles might Tom Holland be looking to take on for Netflix? In the past, he’s shared that if he could take on other iconic roles, he’d sign on for Batman or James Bond. Right now, DC has enough Batmans flying around. The competition for Daniel Craig’s replacement as James Bond is intense and mostly restricted to actors much older than Tom Holland. This information does give hints at the types of projects the young actor is interested in. It sounds like we can expect more thrillers from him. That would align with a lot of the big hits for Netflix movies, like Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.

Another likely guess would be a video game adaptation. These often lead to thrilling, action-packed stories and are something we’re seeing a lot of on streaming right now. Tom Holland is already signed on for one with Uncharted, but that certainly doesn’t exclude him from others.

Whatever the details of Tom Holland’s huge deal with Netflix are, it seems most likely that they won’t be publicly announced until after Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 17, 2021.